R&B singer Kehlani gives a sweet shoutout to JuJu Watkins as USC star hooper jams to her music

R&B star Kehlani gave USC basketball sensation JuJu Watkins a shoutout after spotting the Trojans star enjoying her track "Unfolded" in a TikTok clip posted by the Unrivaled account.

Kehlani reposted the video, expressing love for Watkins, who then shared it on her Instagram story on Wednesday with the caption:

“My fav!!!.”

Credit: IG/@jujubballin

Kehlani’s admiration for Watkins is not new. She has previously attended USC games to watch the star in action.

Watkins has become one of college basketball’s brightest stars. In her freshman season (2023-24), she averaged 27.1 points per game and led USC to the NCAA Tournament. Her performances earned her National Freshman of the Year honors, All-American recognition and a place among the finalists for the Wooden Award.

Her sophomore year started just as impressively, with Watkins continuing to dominate on both ends of the court and cementing herself as one of the most dynamic scorers in the country.

However, her campaign was interrupted when she suffered a knee injury in March during a game against Mississippi State in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The injury was a significant blow to USC’s season, as Watkins had been averaging 23.9 ppg and was the nation's fourth-leading scorer.

Following surgery, Watkins began a rigorous rehabilitation program. She has shown determination and received support from her teammates, coaches and fans.

USC football commit says sweet things about Juju Watkins

JuJu Watkins has been competitive since childhood, according to longtime friend and USC commit Deshonne Redeaux.

“She’s been competitive since she was young … always wanted to be great at her craft,” Redeaux told Athlon.

The two grew up together, playing basketball in the backyard. While known for her fiery game, Watkins also has a softer side.

“She’s such a sweet soul and doing so amazing,” Redeaux added, praising Watkins for helping with their commitment announcement video.

Watkins’ blend of competitive drive and kindness continues to make her one of the most respected young athletes in college basketball.

