Richard Petty crystal clear on whether Erik Jones should seek revenge on Kyle Larson over Daytona wreck

By Soumyadeep Saha
Published Aug 26, 2025 02:15 GMT
AUTO: JUN 09 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Source: Getty
NASCAR legend Richard Petty speaks to the media before the start of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on July 9, 2024, at Sonoma Raceway - Source: Getty

A fan asked Richard Petty whether Erik Jones should put Kyle Larson into the wall the next time he gets an opportunity. As per reports, the Hendrick Motorsports driver shoved Jones several times during last Saturday’s race at Daytona, nearly putting his Camry into the wall while battling for the lead.

Ad

Despite Larson’s aggression with six laps to go, Jones kept his car from ramming into the outside barrier. He even logged a solid fifth-place finish, marking his third top-five of the season. But should he forget and forgive?

Richard Petty, a true legend of the sport, thought Jones knew better than to hold a grudge against Larson.

“Erik don't drive like that,” said Richard Petty. “You know what I mean? It's over with, okay? That was last week; forget it, let's go on down the road.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Well, Erik Jones didn’t seek payback. He simply demanded an explanation from Larson. The Legacy Motor Club driver wanted to know Larson’s thoughts during those final laps. Well, a P5 is not a bad finish, but given that it was the regular-season finale and Jones’ last chance to make the playoffs, only a win could have helped.

Larson, who has three wins this season, is already locked into the playoffs alongside teammates Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Alex Bowman. Next up for the Elk Grove native is the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Ad

Scheduled for Sunday, August 31, the 367-lap event is the first race of the 10-race playoff segment. Fans can watch the race on USA (6 p.m. ET onwards) or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“I don’t think anybody’s got it figured out”- Richard Petty weighs in on NASCAR’s horsepower debate

Since its debut in the NASCAR Cup Series, the NextGen car has received quite some criticism regarding its quality of racing. Several suggestions have been raised, with the most common one being the necessity of cranking up the horsepower.

Ad

However, Richard Petty thinks it’s not that simple. Addressing the situation on the Petty Family Racing YouTube channel, the seven-time Cup Series champion said:

"I don't think there's any one thing. It's gonna be a combination of things. Whether they give 'em more horsepower, or whether they raise 'em up off the ground a little bit, or whether they take some of the aero deals away, or give it more, whatever it takes."
Ad
“There is a combination that will make the cars better, but right now I don't think anybody's got it figured out,” he added.

Even at 88, Richard Petty remains active as a co-owner of Legacy Motor Club and the chairman of the North Carolina Motorsports Association. Besides that, he also looks after operations at Petty's Garage, a specialty shop for custom and restored cars, located in Randleman, North Carolina.

About the author
Soumyadeep Saha

Soumyadeep Saha

Twitter icon

I write about all things NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications