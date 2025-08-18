“Rip his career” “Valid crashout” - Mariners’ Victor Robles furious bat-toss at pitcher after hit by pitch incident gets polarizing fan reaction

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles stirred controversy after his furious reaction during a rehab game on Sunday. Robles, who is on rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma, was ejected for throwing his bat at Las Vegas pitcher Joey Estes.During the third inning of Tacoma’s game at Las Vegas on Sunday, Robles was hit by Estes' pitch on his shoulder. While the Mariners outfielder initially dropped the bat, he picked it up and threw it in the pitcher's direction.Although home plate umpire ejected him immediately, Robles exchanged words with the opposition pitcher and tried to charge the mound before being held back by the umpire and his teammates.Robles' reaction went viral on social media, dividing baseball fans.&quot;RIP his career,&quot; wrote a fan.https://x.com/txdanny/status/1957272694761869529 @txdannyLINKRIP his career&quot;Valid crashout,&quot; wrote another fan.@Jack1Baker @Jack1BakerLINKValid crashout&quot;Lmfao enjoy that suspension lil guy,&quot; mocked a fan.ktb.kendrick @ktbkendrickLINKLmfao enjoy that suspension lil guyThis was the fourth time Robles was hit by a pitch since starting his rehab assignment. Fans defended the Mariners outfielder's action as it was the fourth hit in his last five games. He was struck twice on Tuesday, with Estes being one of the pitchers to hit him that day. &quot;Good time to mention it’s the 4th time he’s been nailed in five games,&quot; alleged a fan.Juan Daly @SlayTruthDailyLINKGood time to mention it’s the 4th time he’s been nailed in five games&quot;Justified. Just got back from a serious injury and LV has been intentionally throwing at him the whole series. FREE VICTOR,&quot; defended another fan.Oasis Groyper @rockey_racoonLINKJustified. Just got back from a serious injury and LV has been intentionally throwing at him the whole series. FREE VICTOR