Romain Grosjean rumored to reunite with his former IndyCar team Dale Coyne Racing

The former IndyCar driver Romain Grosjean is rumored to be back in the series. He is rumored to be back with his former IndyCar team, Dale Coyne Racing.Grosjean began his open-wheel racing career in Formula One in 2009 when he filled the spot of Nelson Piquet Jr. at Renault. He spent a few seasons at the &quot;Pinnacle of Motorsports&quot; before moving on to IndyCar. He joined the series in 2021 where he went on to spend four seasons.The Geneva-born driver joined Dale Coyne Racing, where he raced alongside Ed Jones and Pietro Fittipaldi. He later went on to become a PREMA reserve driver before participating in the IMSA GTP in the Lamborghini SC63.However, the driver is rumored to be getting back into IndyCar with his former team, Dale Coyne Racing. The news came to light after Fox Sports commentator Will Buxton said:“Romain Grosjean has been rumored to come back to Dale Coyne Racing.” - Will Buxton&quot;During a recent interview with RACER, Romain Grosjean told Marshall Pruett how he misses IndyCar and is hopeful to get a seat. He said: (via RACER)“I miss racing IndyCar. There's no doubt about it. I'd like to do more. When I speak to some teams, they say, ‘We need money.’ And I say, ‘Yeah, I'm sorry, that's my job, and when I do my job, I get paid.’”During his time in IndyCar, Romain Grosjean took six podiums and won three pole positions in the 64 races he raced in the Series.Romain Grosjean speaks about feeling like a&quot;spare quarterback&quot; for PREMA RacingThe former Dale Coyne Racing driver left full-time IndyCar racing and currently serves as PREMA's reserve driver in their debut season. He could not secure a full-time seat with any of the teams for the 2025 season.Grosjean spoke about how his new role as a reserve driver makes him feel like a spare quarterback. He told The Race:&quot;I'm excited to be involved in the championship. I think it's important to stay on top of what's happening. Of course, you're not driving, but you can see a lot of what's going on and where the series is going and what's happening and I still think that IndyCar has got a big development ahead of itself.&quot;&quot;So, having that in mind being on the sideline for now, the spare quarterback as you would say, and then we're going to be actively working on getting back as a primary quarterback,&quot; he added.After ending his stint with Dale Coyne Racing, Romain Grosjean had joined Andretti Racing but could not yield the expected results, which caused him to move to the Juncos Hollinger Racing team, where he secured six top ten finishes. But this was not enough for him to keep his full-time seat with the team.