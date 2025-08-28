South Carolina HC Dawn Staley responds to Candace Parker, Aliyah Boston about potentially coaching in WNBA

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley made her stance clear when asked about the possibility of coaching in the WNBA. Appearing on the Post Moves podcast with Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston on Wednesday, the Hall of Famer was asked if she had ambitions of leading a professional women’s team.
“No, I don’t want to coach in the WNBA,” Staley said, cutting off any speculation.
She explained that she has already had opportunities to make the jump but has remained committed to her true passion.
“I could have coached there a long time ago, but that really isn’t my passion," she added. "My true passion is working with young people, preparing them for the WNBA, because I want the league to be around for a long time. If we can keep feeding the WNBA players like Aliyah Boston, it’s going to be a great place.”
Staley revealed her ambitions go beyond coaching, with ownership being her ultimate goal.
“What I really want is ownership," Staley said. "Coaching is just one part of the process, but I want to be in the room making decisions — how to build a product on the floor, how to connect with the community, how to fill the stands. That’s the kind of sweat equity I want, but I want it as an owner.” (Timestamp 46:45-47:43)
Since taking over South Carolina in 2008, Staley has built a powerhouse, winning three national championships (2017, 2022, 2024), multiple SEC titles and producing a steady pipeline of WNBA talent, including 2023 No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston.
Dawn Staley revealed why she did not get the New York Knicks job
Dawn Staley also shared why she did not land the New York Knicks head coaching job, largely because of the tough questions she raised during her interview.
Speaking on the Post Moves podcast, she said she may have “shot herself in the foot” by challenging the organization on its culture.
Staley asked why she was in the candidate pool if she was truly considered a strong option and pressed the Knicks on whether they had ever built the inclusive environment they claimed to want. She also questioned how hiring the NBA’s first female coach would impact daily operations, sparking hesitation.