“That’s a huge deal”: Joe Gibbs makes feelings known on Ty Gibbs’ quest for his first NASCAR win

On Sunday, August 31, 2025, NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs was featured in an interview with ASAP Sports after wrapping up the Cook Out Southern 500 held at Darlington Raceway. During the interview, the reporter questioned Gibbs' take on his drivers' standings in the race.

The Darlington Raceway was a Toyota-dominating race, and JGR driver Denny Hamlin clinched the pole position. His teammate Chase Briscoe was second to start the race, followed by Christopher Bell in seventh place. Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs was the only JGR driver out of the top ten in the qualifying session. He began the race from P16 with a 0.43-second gap from Hamlin.

However, during stage one, the #54 Toyota Camry XSE driver picked up the pace and finished in P12.. In stage two, he fell multiple spots, finishing in P19. Following a slow pace, Gibbs ended the 367-lap race in P22. Reflecting on the same, the reporter asked Joe Gibbs about his plans with the #54 driver. The team owner stated:

"You really look at it; all four of our cars are different stories. You go into the Playoffs with three of 'em being in, which is awesome. Obviously a huge focus is on that, getting a chance for them to advance." (via ASAP Sports)

"For the 54, we're trying to win the first race, so that's a huge deal. There's a lot each week when we go to the racetrack. We kind of all work together at the shop. When we get to the racetrack, it pretty much divides up, everybody is kind of on their own. We still share some information," he added.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe won the Cook Out Southern 500, setting new records. He became the first driver since Greg Biffle to win two Southern 500 titles back-to-back. Meanwhile, his teammate and pole-sitter, Denny Hamlin, finished in P7, followed by Gibbs in P22 and Bell in P29.

“That is what our fans want”: Joe Gibbs opened up about his fanbase's sentiments following NASCAR's current state

Earlier this year, Joe Gibbs Racing owner Joe Gibbs sat down with former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick on his Happy Hour podcast on YouTube. The JGR owner discussed his fan base's sentiments, along with NASCAR's current state.

The NASCAR team made its Cup Series debut at the 1992 Daytona 500 and has achieved remarkable success. The team has secured 223 wins, 970 top-five finishes, 1591 top-ten finishes, and 165 pole positions in 3279 starts. The team features four full-time entries in the Cup Series, namely Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Ty Dillon, and Chase Briscoe.

Reflecting on the same, Joe Gibbs told the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver:

"We went Gen 7, so that is definitely a different wrinkle. But to me, I think our sport here—here's what I think about our sport. I hope that we'll continue with the idea of being (that) we want to reward the best team and the best driver every single weekend. That is what our fans want. They want to see, they know how hard it is, and they want to see somebody for the weekend challenge us. So anything that kind of holds us back on any of that, I'm, you know, I'm hoping that we stay focused on, because it is we all in pro sports look at something." [29:09]

Team driver Chase Briscoe leads the Cup Series points table with 2070 points. He is followed by Denny Hamlin in second place with 2067 points. Additionally, Christopher Bell ranks tenth with 2035 points, and Ty Gibbs holds 20th place with 558 points.

