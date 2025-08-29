“That’s a tough blow” - Rangers’ exec Chris Young praises Corey Seager’s tough mindset despite major surgery setback amid uncertain return

The Texas Rangers' pursuit of a postseason spot took another blow on Thursday after the team announced All-Star shortstop Corey Seager underwent surgery to treat appendicitis.

Corey Seager complained of abdominal pain before Wednesday's series finale against the Los Angeles Angels. He had an appendectomy after an exit from the game.

While Seager is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list, there is uncertainty over the two-time World Series MVP's return. According to the president of baseball operations, Chris Young, Seager is trying to find a way to bounce back after the surgery.

“Corey, he's extremely impactful for our team, and at this point in the season, with everything we've experienced thus far, that's a tough blow,” Young said. “... I will express that Corey did not want to rule out the season, and in fact, he's been researching athletes who've come back from this quickly.”

Corey Seager scored thrice and went deep for his 21st home run of the season during a 20-3 beatdown of the Los Angeles Angels. However, the star shortstop was taken out of the game after the fourth inning.

Corey Seager is batting .271/.373/.487 with 21 home runs and 50 RBIs in 102 games, and his absence will be a major blow for the Rangers' offense heading into the final stretch of regular-season games.

Corey Seager's injury setback comes after setback to Rangers ace Nathan Eovaldi

Before Seager's injury, the Rangers announced a major issue with ace Nathan Eovaldi. The right-hander, who has been stellar from the mound for Texas this year, is dealing with a rotator cuff strain, likely ending his season.

"Nobody's going to feel sorry for us, and we can't feel sorry for ourselves,” Young said. “... In the last week, we've shown great resilience. I'm extremely proud of our group and our guys and the way they fought. I expect them to continue fighting. We'll see what happens. I put no limitations on what a group of guys can do when they believe in each other.”

Amid the setbacks, the Rangers have won five of their last six games and remain in the race for an AL Wild Card spot with a 68-67 record.

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More