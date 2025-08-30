  • home icon
"The makeup looks so pretty": Fans react as ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder enjoys "d8 night" with fiancé Jake Ferguson 

By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified Aug 30, 2025 17:34 GMT
59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Former Miami women's basketball star Haley Cavinder and her fiancé, Jake Ferguson, updated their fans on how their relationship is going. Cavinder shared a clip on TikTok, which showed the couple on a date night.

The clip, which was shared on Friday, showed the couple inside a car, with Ferguson kissing his fiancée's engagement ring.

"D8 night 😊," the former Hurricanes standout guard wrote.
Fans took to the comment section to share their reactions to the post.

"The makeup looks so pretty," a fan wrote.
"The reason we couldn't sign Parsons. SMH," another fan wrote.
"So excited to see yall at the 2025 McAllen Holiday Parade," a fan commented.
"Which twin got engaged," another fan commented.
Fans react to Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson's "d8 night" clip on TikTok. Image via @cavindertwins
Fans react to Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson's "d8 night" clip on TikTok. Image via @cavindertwins

Here are more reactions from fans about Cavinder and Ferguson's "d8 night."

"Looks like a fun night! Hope you had a great time!" A fan commented.
"Cavinder is better 💯 😂," another fan commented.
"LOVE ❤️ 😍 💖 ❣️💕 💘," a fan wrote.
"1TD let's focus on football," another fan wrote.
Fans react to Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson's "d8 night" clip on TikTok. Image via @cavindertwins
Fans react to Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson's "d8 night" clip on TikTok. Image via @cavindertwins

Cavinder and Ferguson started dating in the 2023 summer after the Dallas Cowboys star sent her a direct message on social media. The couple announced their engagement with a social media post in April. Ferguson proposed to Cavinder at a picturesque beachside in front of family and friends.

Since then, the couple has consistently updated their fans about their journey as a soon-to-be married couple. This includes posts of Cavinder watching Ferguson's preseason games in Texas.

Haley Cavinder shows off all-white outfit for Cowboys luncheon

Haley Cavinder shared her stylish outfit for the Cowboys luncheon on Friday. Cavinder shared an Instagram clip, showing her in a white long-sleeved top with a matching mini skirt, which she got from clothing brand Revolve. She also wore a pair of white shoes, white earrings and a brown purse to complete her look.

Cavinder, who retired from basketball after playing her final season with Miami, revealed she was going to a luncheon for the Cowboys' wives and girlfriends.

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

Edited by Krutik Jain
