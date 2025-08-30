"The makeup looks so pretty": Fans react as ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder enjoys "d8 night" with fiancé Jake Ferguson 

Former Miami women's basketball star Haley Cavinder and her fiancé, Jake Ferguson, updated their fans on how their relationship is going. Cavinder shared a clip on TikTok, which showed the couple on a date night.The clip, which was shared on Friday, showed the couple inside a car, with Ferguson kissing his fiancée's engagement ring.&quot;D8 night 😊,&quot; the former Hurricanes standout guard wrote.View on TikTokFans took to the comment section to share their reactions to the post.&quot;The makeup looks so pretty,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;The reason we couldn't sign Parsons. SMH,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;So excited to see yall at the 2025 McAllen Holiday Parade,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Which twin got engaged,&quot; another fan commented.Fans react to Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson's &quot;d8 night&quot; clip on TikTok. Image via @cavindertwinsHere are more reactions from fans about Cavinder and Ferguson's &quot;d8 night.&quot;&quot;Looks like a fun night! Hope you had a great time!&quot; A fan commented.&quot;Cavinder is better 💯 😂,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;LOVE ❤️ 😍 💖 ❣️💕 💘,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;1TD let's focus on football,&quot; another fan wrote.Fans react to Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson's &quot;d8 night&quot; clip on TikTok. Image via @cavindertwinsCavinder and Ferguson started dating in the 2023 summer after the Dallas Cowboys star sent her a direct message on social media. The couple announced their engagement with a social media post in April. Ferguson proposed to Cavinder at a picturesque beachside in front of family and friends.Since then, the couple has consistently updated their fans about their journey as a soon-to-be married couple. This includes posts of Cavinder watching Ferguson's preseason games in Texas.Haley Cavinder shows off all-white outfit for Cowboys luncheonHaley Cavinder shared her stylish outfit for the Cowboys luncheon on Friday. Cavinder shared an Instagram clip, showing her in a white long-sleeved top with a matching mini skirt, which she got from clothing brand Revolve. She also wore a pair of white shoes, white earrings and a brown purse to complete her look.Cavinder, who retired from basketball after playing her final season with Miami, revealed she was going to a luncheon for the Cowboys' wives and girlfriends.