"The way he leads is second to none": Notre Dame QB CJ Carr reflects on lessons from Riley Leonard ahead of 2025 season

By Maliha
Modified Aug 23, 2025 13:36 GMT
Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn
Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

After a quarterback battle that extended into training camp, Notre Dame has named CJ Carr as its starting quarterback for the 2025 season. He spent the 2024 season behind Riley Leonard and Steve Angeli on the depth chart.

Carr credited Leonard, now a rookie with the Indianapolis Colts, for the lessons he gained and hopes to emulate his approach in 2025.

“The way he (Leonard) carries himself, the way he leads, the way he treats his teammates is second to none," Carr said. "I haven’t been around too many people that are just that invested in the team, and so, I kind of hope to continue to take that into this next season."
Carr himself holds immense potential and has drawn high praise from elite coaches. Will Hewlett, who has trained NFL MVP Josh Allen and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, said Carr possesses as much talent as anyone he has ever worked with.

Notre Dame’s investment in Carr goes back to his high school days. He is grandson of former Michigan national champion coach Lloyd Carr, but chose Marcus Freeman's program over the Wolverines due to the Irish' constant push.

Carr was the No. 68 player in the 2024 class and the No. 6 quarterback in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

CJ Carr faces high pressure for the season opener against Miami

Notre Dame put together a magnificent run to the national championship in the 2024 season, ending with a 14-2 record. After beating out Tyler Buchner, Kenny Minchey, Anthony Rezac and freshman Blake Herbert for the starting job, CJ Carr now holds the challenge to continue the success in 2025.

Carr is set to start at quarterback when the Irish take on No. 10 Miami on Aug. 31. Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock shared his expectations for the quarterback heading into the season opener.

"It's no easy task going down to Miami and playing in a season opener," Denbrock said (via Fox32 Chicago) before naming Carr as a starter. "No matter who the starter is, there will be a learning curve involved in all of this."

Carr will benefit from a strong running game in 2025, led by Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.

Maliha

