"These are not her kids": Flau'jae Johnson's mom gets playful while planning son's birthday with LSU star 

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson loves her stepbrothers so much that her mother had to remind her that they are not her kids. Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, shared an Instagram video of how the Lady Tigers guard prepared for her stepbrother, Aydin Ameen Brooks' sixth birthday.In a clip shared on Tuesday, Johnson was seen entering her momager's car so they could pick up Aydin from school. On the way, mother and daughter shared ideas about preparations for Aydin's birthday.&quot;Look at her, she really me how his special birthday day need to go. lol. I lowkey love it, its a special bond. But these are not her kids. lol ❤️🥳🙏,&quot; Brooks wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohnson is Brooks' daughter with rapper Jason Johnson, also known as Camoflauge, who was shot dead six months before his daughter was born. Johnson also has an older brother, Trayron Milton, who became famous after storming the court during LSU's loss to South Carolina in an SEC championship game.Meanwhile, Aydin is one of Johnson's stepbrothers from her mother's marriage to Ameen Brooks. The other two brothers include Nixon Kole Brooks and Aythan Amir Brooks.Flau'jae Johnson to wave green flag at Summer Daytona race alongside WWE superstarLSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson is having a great time in the offseason. The incoming senior guard has been announced as the honorary starter for the final regular-season race of the year at Dayton by NASCAR. Johnson will start alongside WWE superstar Rey Mysterio.Mysterio, whose real name is Óscar Gutiérrez Rubio, will give the command to start engines, while Johnson will wave the green flag, FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass reported.Mysterio, known for his signature colorful mask, made his wrestling debut at the age of 14. Since then, he has wrestled at AAA, ECW, WCW and WWE, winning multiple championships, which earned him a reputation for being one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.Meanwhile, Johnson is regarded as the face of LSU women's basketball. She helped the Lady Tigers win the national championship title in the 2022-23 season and has consistently led the team to the Elite Eight since her freshman season. The LSU guard will return for her senior year at Baton Rouge, where she is expected to take on a leadership role.