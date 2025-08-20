  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • "These are not her kids": Flau'jae Johnson's mom gets playful while planning son's birthday with LSU star 

"These are not her kids": Flau'jae Johnson's mom gets playful while planning son's birthday with LSU star 

By Nonyelum Ossai
Published Aug 20, 2025 16:44 GMT
&quot;The Money Game&quot; World Premiere - Source: Getty
"The Money Game" World Premiere - Source: Getty

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson loves her stepbrothers so much that her mother had to remind her that they are not her kids. Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, shared an Instagram video of how the Lady Tigers guard prepared for her stepbrother, Aydin Ameen Brooks' sixth birthday.

Ad

In a clip shared on Tuesday, Johnson was seen entering her momager's car so they could pick up Aydin from school. On the way, mother and daughter shared ideas about preparations for Aydin's birthday.

"Look at her, she really me how his special birthday day need to go. lol. I lowkey love it, its a special bond. But these are not her kids. lol ❤️🥳🙏," Brooks wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Johnson is Brooks' daughter with rapper Jason Johnson, also known as Camoflauge, who was shot dead six months before his daughter was born. Johnson also has an older brother, Trayron Milton, who became famous after storming the court during LSU's loss to South Carolina in an SEC championship game.

Meanwhile, Aydin is one of Johnson's stepbrothers from her mother's marriage to Ameen Brooks. The other two brothers include Nixon Kole Brooks and Aythan Amir Brooks.

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson to wave green flag at Summer Daytona race alongside WWE superstar

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson is having a great time in the offseason. The incoming senior guard has been announced as the honorary starter for the final regular-season race of the year at Dayton by NASCAR. Johnson will start alongside WWE superstar Rey Mysterio.

Ad

Mysterio, whose real name is Óscar Gutiérrez Rubio, will give the command to start engines, while Johnson will wave the green flag, FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass reported.

Ad

Mysterio, known for his signature colorful mask, made his wrestling debut at the age of 14. Since then, he has wrestled at AAA, ECW, WCW and WWE, winning multiple championships, which earned him a reputation for being one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Meanwhile, Johnson is regarded as the face of LSU women's basketball. She helped the Lady Tigers win the national championship title in the 2022-23 season and has consistently led the team to the Elite Eight since her freshman season. The LSU guard will return for her senior year at Baton Rouge, where she is expected to take on a leadership role.

About the author
Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

Know More
Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications