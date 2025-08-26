"They're gonna come after him": Colin Cowherd predicts trouble for Arch Manning over facing Ohio State defense in Texas QB's first big start

Arch Manning will take the reins of a Texas program that has been ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 for the first time in school history. If he performs to his potential as a first-year starter, Manning could emerge as a contender for the Heisman Trophy in 2025.

However, on Monday’s episode of The Joel Klatt Show, football analyst Colin Cowherd discussed the obstacles Manning might face in Texas’ season opener against Ohio State on Saturday.

"Texas has four new offensive line starters, and Arch Manning hasn't played a lot," Cowherd said (9:05). "If I'm (Ohio State defensive coordinator) Matt Patricia, I'm bringing a lot of different looks. I'm bringing corner blitzes. I'm going to try to confuse the young kid. I'm not going to make him less mobile."

Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons has hinted that Ohio State’s starting quarterback Julian Sayin will be a key target for the Longhorns’ defense in the opener.

Cowherd also expressed confidence in Texas, noting that the only real edge Ohio State holds is Manning’s relative inexperience in live games.

"I think you're going to see a really aggressive Ohio State defense, at least early," Cowherd added (9:32). "They're going to come after him. They're going to bring all sorts of pressures. And another thing, I don't know if it's a weakness, but Texas is young up front."

Arch Manning sees no red dot on his back despite Ohio State challenge

Arch Manning has only started two games as he heads into the 2025 season. Saturday’s game against Ohio State will mark his first trip to Columbus, as he never visited the campus during recruiting.

Every opponent Manning’s program faces in 2025, including Ohio State, will have extra motivation to topple the No. 1 preseason team, but he believes the pressure works both ways.

"I think we kind of try to shift the narrative," Manning said Monday (via CBS Sports). "We're going for everyone else. The target's not on our back; we have a red dot on everyone else."

However, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian continues to have full confidence in his quarterback.

“He’s just prepared well, he’s practiced well, and he’s had to go against our defense every day,” Sarkisian said (via The Athletic) “He’s been in these environments."

In the past five seasons, only Michigan and Oregon have defeated the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Manning will look to join that exclusive list when he takes the field on Saturday.

