"They're moving from the hunter to the hunted": CFB analyst casts doubt over Ohio State’s title run in 2025

Ohio State opens the 2025 college football season ranked No. 3 in the preseason AP Top 25, despite entering as the defending national champions. Ryan Day’s squad sits behind Texas at No. 1, whom they defeated 28-14 on Jan. 10, and Penn State at No. 2, who they beat 20-13 on Nov. 2.The Buckeyes also trail both Texas and Penn State in the preseason CBS Sports 136 rankings. It is happening largely due to significant roster turnover.On Sunday, CBS Sports analyst Aaron Taylor expressed doubts about Ohio State’s chances of repeating as champions.&quot;They're moving from the hunter to the hunted. That's a whole new set of problems. That's not new for Ohio State. They've got two brand new coordinators that they need to break in. They've got a brand new quarterback.&quot;They're going to need to break in their offensive line, which really became a strength after the injuries last year was decimated. So a lot of new faces there. And that NFL talent on the defensive side of the ball, it's a much different set of circumstances this year.&quot;OSU still boasts standout wide receiver Jeremiah Smith but lost 14 players to the NFL Draft, including star running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. The Buckeyes are also searching for a starting quarterback following Will Howard’s departure.Taylor compared their situation to Michigan’s post-title season in 2023.&quot;They remind me of what Michigan had to go through last year, figuring out all those pieces early in the season,&quot; Taylor said. &quot;But you've got to give them the benefit of the doubt. They've earned that, but it's not going to be an easy road for them. And I think it's going to be challenging early until they can find that.&quot;However, the Buckeyes became the first program to appear in the AP Poll 1,000 times. Next, they are chasing another milestone-becoming only the second program in NCAA history to reach 1,000 wins, with their current total standing at 978.Insider labels Julian Sayin as the potential QB1 for Ohio StateOhio State is seeing fierce quarterback competition for the 2025 season, with Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz vying for the starting role.ESPN’s Billy Tucker predicted Sayin will come out on top.&quot;Sayin is seasoned and polished, with arguably the best receiving corps in the country,&quot; Tucker wrote. We project he will win the job, opening the season with steady production and developing down the stretch into one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten.&quot;Regardless of who wins the job, the Buckeyes’ new starter will be tested right away with a season-opening clash against Texas on Aug. 30.