“They will sign them but we are f*cked”: Insider spills private messages between NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell and Steve Phelps on charters

Stock car racing analyst Bob Pockrass recently shared a screenshot of a private conversation between NASCAR President Steve O'Donnell and Commissioner Steve Phelps. In the report shared, the duo talked about the new charter system, with Phelps expressing his concerns about the same.The charter system was introduced nearly a decade ago in 2016. The idea behind the big step was to create a sense of stability among the teams and encourage business certainty. The system guarantees entry to each race for a team with a charter.The teams received 39% of the broadcast contract, the tracks took a 10% cut, and NASCAR pocketed 51% of the total purse. However, after the new agreement, the teams are required to generate 60 to 80% of revenues from the sponsorships.Following the same, NASCAR president Steve O'Donnell wrote:&quot;I just listened as she didn't want to hear any opinions but I of course didn't hold back. I just asked for someone in the mtg to point out how any of our positions are going to grow the sport and position us for a big rights renewal in the future,&quot; he questioned.The Commissioner Steve Phelps also expressed his concerns about the decision and stated:&quot;Productive? Insanity. Look at the Amanda chart - zero wins for the teams.&quot;This draft must reflect a middle position of we are dead in the water + they will sign them but we are fucked moving forward. I feel better now. Thanks for that,&quot; he added.NASCAR president Steve O'Donnell concluded that Mike and Gary are currently operating following a 1996 approach. This was a time when the governing body operated like a 'dictatorship' and ignored the team's interests.“We didn’t ask for this”: NASCAR president Steve O'Donnell opened up about the ongoing lawsuit with 23XI Racing and Front Row MotorsportsEarlier this month, NASCAR president Steve O'Donnell was featured in an interview with stock car racing analyst Eric Esteep's Out of the Groove podcast on YouTube. During the interaction, O'Donnell got candid about the ongoing lawsuit between the governing body, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports.Reflecting on the same, Steve O'Donnell expressed disappointment in the teams for suing the sanctioning body. He further explained:&quot;I can't get into the specifics, right, of the litigation, but uh it's important that uh I think everyone knows, you know, teams sued us, right? We didn't ask for this. Um, we're still not sure what they're even asking for. Um, candidly, in terms of an outcome, what we've seen really doesn't have anything to do with why the lawsuit was brought. So it's a little bit perplexing.&quot; [33:50 onwards]The drivers affected by the ongoing lawsuit include Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Riley Herbst from 23XI Racing. Meanwhile, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith, and Noah Gragson are the affected ones from Front Row Motorsports. Notably, the lawsuit is set to go on public trial in December this year.Only two drivers from 23XI Racing, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, have secured a spot in the 2025 playoffs. Wallce currently ranks ninth with a two-point buffer above the cutoff line. Meanwhile, Reddick ranks 14th in the playoff standings with a negative point below the cutoff line.