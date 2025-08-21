Toni Breidinger announces meet-and-greet for her NASCAR fans ahead at Daytona 

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 21, 2025 18:20 GMT
Toni Breidinger poses on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. - Source: Imagn

Toni Breidinger, the popular NASCAR driver, is set for a meet and greet on August 22 in Daytona. This comes in before the Craftsman Truck Series hits the playoffs.

Breidinger’s 2025 season marked a pivotal step forward as she committed to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series full-time, gripping the wheel of the freshly wrapped No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro fielded by Tricon Garage. Her previous two seasons in the series were crafted as a precise, measured warm-up, while a decisive run in the ARCA Menards Series—a fourth-place ranking at season’s end combined with a female-record haul of top 10s—cemented her credentials.

Now she arrives at the Truck Series with a high-octane mix of racing chops and an ever-growing fan following. The TRICON Garage driver tweeted:

"Daytona! See you Friday @CelsiusOfficial"
Breidinger is ranked 22nd in the Truck Series driver points after a best result of 18th at Rockingham in mid-April and a 20th at Kansas in May. Although she has yet to score a top-10, she has been open about just how sharp a learning curve she had to endure, noting how much she has grown with consistent adjustments to new locations, the technical aspect of working with the trucks, and, of course, the competition.

She said that each race has imparted to her the feeling that she is now a different, more educated driver, even when results do not show her progress.

Toni Breidinger breaks down how ‘side hustles’ complement her NASCAR journey

Toni Breidinger has spoken openly about how she balances her NASCAR Truck Series career with her side ventures in modeling and brand partnerships. A self-described “racer before anything,” she views her brand deals not as distractions but as vital tools that fund her motorsports aspirations.

Breidinger, who is of German-Lebanese descent, has teamed up with prominent brands such as Raising Cane’s, Coach, Dave & Buster’s, Victoria’s Secret and 818 Tequila. Her modeling work has included features in Glamour, GQ and Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition, but she emphasizes that racing is her primary passion and career focus. She told Los Angeles Times:

“I was definitely a racer before anything. That was definitely my passion. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to do modeling to help support that passion. But at the end of the day, I definitely consider myself a racer. That’s what I grew up doing and that’s the career I’ve always wanted to do.”
"It’s all part of the business. It all goes back into my racing. The side hustles, I like to call them. I don’t think that takes away from me being a race car driver,” she added.

Breidinger counters critics who claim that off-track endeavors impact her performance by pointing out the harsh financial backdrop - without these partnerships, she wouldn’t be able to compete.

