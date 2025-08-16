  • home icon
  • "USC would be on a 3 year bowl ban": Former Trojan drags NCAA through the mud over Michigan sign-stealing scandal verdict

By Maliha
Modified Aug 16, 2025 11:00 GMT
NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days - Source: Imagn
On Friday, The NCAA issued penalties against Michigan over the three-year sign-stealing scheme led by former defensive staffer Connor Stalions, with fines that could total as much as $30 million.

This is one of the largest financial punishments in NCAA history, but former USC standout Su’a Cravens argued it pales in comparison to the sanctions levied against USC in the early 2000s, when Reggie Bush received improper benefits. That scandal cost the Trojans their 2004 BCS national championship and led to bowl bans in 2010 and 2011.

In contrast, Michigan kept its 2023 national title and avoided any postseason ban.

Cravens vented his frustration on X, accusing the NCAA of favoritism toward Michigan:

"NCAA just showed us their blatant bias and favoritism for certain teams… USC would be on a 3 year bowl ban , would’ve loss 30 more scholarships, and they would’ve enforced a rule cutting half our NIL budget to limit recruiting.
"Slaps on the wrist for the boys in blue though. Funny how life works sometimes #NCAA #CORRUPTION."
NBC Sports’ Nicole Auerbach reported that the NCAA acknowledged there was enough justification to impose a multiyear postseason ban. However, the infractions committee decided that doing so would unfairly punish current players for violations committed by coaches and staff no longer with Michigan.

However, when it came to USC, the NCAA didn’t even assert that school officials were aware of Bush’s benefits, but still punished the program under the argument that the school should have known about its athlete’s conduct.

Sherrone Moore remains optimistic following NCAA penalty

The NCAA issued Sherrone Moore a two-year show-cause penalty stemming from the sign-stealing scandal. Moore must also serve a three-game suspension: two self-imposed games during the 2025 season and one more to start the 2026 campaign.

With the Wolverines’ season opener against New Mexico just two weeks away on Aug. 30, the ruling comes as a major setback. However, Moore struck an optimistic tone.

"I greatly respect the rules governing collegiate athletics and it is my intent to have our program comply with those rules at all times," Moore said in a statement (via CBS Sports). "I will continue to focus my attention on our team and the upcoming 2025 season."

Michigan announced it will appeal the NCAA Committee on Infractions’ decision and explore every available option moving forward.

