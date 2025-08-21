WATCH: Alabama football's insane nutrition program features massive Gator to an entire pig on table before gamedays

Alabama football is gearing up for its season opener against Florida State on Aug. 30. After finishing 2024 with a 9-4 record, Kalen DeBoer’s program is focused on securing a playoff spot in 2025.While the Crimson Tide is known for on-field excellence, the program also places a high priority on nutrition to boost player performance and strengthen their championship chances.Alabama facility features multiple dining and serving areas, a large nutrition staff and state-of-the-art kitchens with various food stations overlooking the practice fields.Sports Dissected examined Alabama’s nutrition program and identified five standout features that set it apart nationwide:Firstly, Alabama’s nutrition team gets creative with their weekly menu, serving dishes inspired by upcoming opponents. For example, Florida week might feature gator, while a matchup against the Razorbacks could mean an entire pig on the table. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSecondly, the seating is designed specifically for athletes. Chairs are larger and wider than usual to ensure the student-athletes are comfortable while fueling up, including high-top tables to accommodate taller athletes.Thirdly, the nutrition staff connects with athletes’ parents to learn their favorite childhood meals and then recreates them in Tuscaloosa.&quot;We get these recipes, and then we cook it for them here,&quot; one staff member said. &quot;We'll put it out either on the island to make a whole display, baby pictures, messages from mom, and it makes them feel like a home away from home.&quot;Fourthly, Alabama avoids frozen ingredients entirely. From sauces to gravies, every meal is prepared from scratch to ensure the freshest possible ingredients.Finally, sourcing local ingredients is a priority in DeBoer's program, with 54% of the food served coming from farms within 150 miles of campus.Nutrition and size fuel Alabama’s potential in 2025Alabama held its 17th preseason camp practice on Wednesday. With the combination of massive players and a player-focused nutrition program, the Crimson Tide’s outlook for 2025 remains promising.&quot;Big bodies still matter in college football, and Alabama has plenty of them -- experienced, well-developed linemen forged in one of the country's premier NFL-talent incubators,&quot; Chip Patterson said in CBS' annual SEC expert picks (via RollTide Wire.Alabama enters the season ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll and No. 7 in USA TODAY Sports' preseason rankings.