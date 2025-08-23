WATCH: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder enjoys Cowboys fiancée Jake Ferguson's game in an all-denim look

Former Miami women's basketball star Haley Cavinder showed how she looked while watching her fiancé Jake Ferguson's team's preseason game. On Friday, Cavinder shared a video of herself watching the Cowboys game against the Atlanta Falcons from the VIP suite.She rocked a denim sleeveless jumper suit. She also wore a customized denim Cowboys hat and later a face cap to complete her look.&quot;Mood when football is back,&quot; she captioned the video. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Cowboys defeated the Falcons 31-13 in the preseason finale at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, Ferguson did not suit up for the game. The NFL star signed a four-year, $52 million extension in the early stages of training camp.Ferguson combined for 130 catches (on 188 targets) for 1,255 yards and five touchdowns in the last 31 regular-season games with Dallas. But he will have a competition this year, following the arrival of George Pickens during the offseason.The Cowboys will kick off the new season with an opener against Super Bowl champions and NFC East rival Philadelphia on September 4.Haley Cavinder shows off &quot;MOH proposal gift&quot; for her twin sister, HannaHaley Cavinder is getting ready to marry Jake Ferguson. The couple got engaged in April after the Cowboys tight end proposed to the former Miami women's basketball star at a picturesque beach.A clip on the Cavinder twins' joint Instagram page on Friday showed how Haley asked her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, to become her maid of honor. The soon-to-be bride customized a set of golf clubs and their bag, which is captioned &quot;Double Trouble,&quot; as a maid of honor proposal gift to her twin.&quot;MOH Proposal 🥳💍🤍⛳️💖🥹,&quot; the clip was captioned.Following their retirement from basketball, the Cavinder twins have taken up golf. They shared several clips of themselves playing golf, including Haley practicing with Ferguson. The Cavinder twins were once spotted playing golf with Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump.