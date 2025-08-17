  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • WATCH: Ex-Miami stars Hanna & Haley Cavinder enjoy the "best time of the year" at Dallas Cowboys vs. Ravens game

WATCH: Ex-Miami stars Hanna & Haley Cavinder enjoy the "best time of the year" at Dallas Cowboys vs. Ravens game

By Nonyelum Ossai
Published Aug 17, 2025 18:37 GMT
Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Former Miami women's basketball stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder showed off their "best time of the year" in a TikTok post. The Cavinder twins were present as the Dallas Cowboys took on the Baltimore Ravens in Saturday's preseason game.

Ad

The twins shared a video of themselves and their three friends arriving for the game on Sunday. The twins got inside a black luxury van at the start of the video and had a good time. The party was then shown at the AT&T Stadium VIP area in Arlington, Texas, where they watched the game while eating and playing poker.

"Best time of the year is back," the twins captioned the video.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Dallas suffered a home 31-13 defeat to Baltimore, with the Ravens outgaining the Cowboys 273 yards to 31 to build an 18-7 halftime lead. In the first half, the Cowboys' offense struggled, leading to two punts, an interception, a turnover on downs, and a safety. But as they get ready to host Atlanta on Friday, they will need to put the defeat behind them.

Meanwhile, the Cavinder twins continue to show support for Jake Ferguson, who recovered from a back injury. The tight end signed to a four-year extension worth $52 million, with $30 million guaranteed.

Ad

Jake Ferguson react to Haley Cavinder's "I hate the Dallas Cowboys" IG post

The NFL season is fast approaching and the Cavinder twins, Hanna and Haley Cavinder, cannot wait to support their favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. Haley, who is engaged to Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, shared an Instagram clip on Saturday to show she was ready for the season and reply to Dallas haters.

Ad

The post showed the former Miami women's basketball player wearing a customized blue Cowboys sleeveless top.

"I hate the Dallas Cowboys," she captioned the post.
Ad
"Criticize criticize criticize," Hanna wrote, while Ferguson wrote, "certified" in the comment section.
Hanna Cavinder, Jake Ferguson reacts to Haley Cavinder&#039;s &quot;I hate the Dallas Cowboys&quot; IG post. Image via @haleycavinder
Hanna Cavinder, Jake Ferguson reacts to Haley Cavinder's "I hate the Dallas Cowboys" IG post. Image via @haleycavinder

Cavinder and Ferguson engaged in April after the Dallas star proposed to the former Hurricanes star in a picturesque beach setting. Since then, Cavinder, who underwent a breast augmentation surgery with her twin, has shown up at the Cowboys games to support him and the team.

Meanwhile, the couple is planning their wedding, with Cavinder making several posts about how far she had gone with the wedding venue and choosing an outfit.

About the author
Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

Know More
Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications