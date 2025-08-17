WATCH: Ex-Miami stars Hanna & Haley Cavinder enjoy the "best time of the year" at Dallas Cowboys vs. Ravens game

Former Miami women's basketball stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder showed off their &quot;best time of the year&quot; in a TikTok post. The Cavinder twins were present as the Dallas Cowboys took on the Baltimore Ravens in Saturday's preseason game.The twins shared a video of themselves and their three friends arriving for the game on Sunday. The twins got inside a black luxury van at the start of the video and had a good time. The party was then shown at the AT&amp;T Stadium VIP area in Arlington, Texas, where they watched the game while eating and playing poker.&quot;Best time of the year is back,&quot; the twins captioned the video.View on TikTokDallas suffered a home 31-13 defeat to Baltimore, with the Ravens outgaining the Cowboys 273 yards to 31 to build an 18-7 halftime lead. In the first half, the Cowboys' offense struggled, leading to two punts, an interception, a turnover on downs, and a safety. But as they get ready to host Atlanta on Friday, they will need to put the defeat behind them.Meanwhile, the Cavinder twins continue to show support for Jake Ferguson, who recovered from a back injury. The tight end signed to a four-year extension worth $52 million, with $30 million guaranteed.Jake Ferguson react to Haley Cavinder's &quot;I hate the Dallas Cowboys&quot; IG postThe NFL season is fast approaching and the Cavinder twins, Hanna and Haley Cavinder, cannot wait to support their favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. Haley, who is engaged to Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, shared an Instagram clip on Saturday to show she was ready for the season and reply to Dallas haters. The post showed the former Miami women's basketball player wearing a customized blue Cowboys sleeveless top.&quot;I hate the Dallas Cowboys,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Criticize criticize criticize,&quot; Hanna wrote, while Ferguson wrote, &quot;certified&quot; in the comment section.Hanna Cavinder, Jake Ferguson reacts to Haley Cavinder's &quot;I hate the Dallas Cowboys&quot; IG post. Image via @haleycavinderCavinder and Ferguson engaged in April after the Dallas star proposed to the former Hurricanes star in a picturesque beach setting. Since then, Cavinder, who underwent a breast augmentation surgery with her twin, has shown up at the Cowboys games to support him and the team. Meanwhile, the couple is planning their wedding, with Cavinder making several posts about how far she had gone with the wedding venue and choosing an outfit.