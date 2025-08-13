“We just got stuck”: Chase Briscoe looks back on his promising result at Watkins Glen

Chase Briscoe, a renowned driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, recently commented on his top-five finish at Watkins Glen in the Cup Series race. He found his car to be the second fastest on the track in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Briscoe said on the restart on the last lap, he got trapped in the mid-pack behind the giant strip of cars that included the #88 (Shane van Gisbergen) and the #1 (Ross Chastain). His track position had turned out against him, and before the #88 had even passed the bus stop chicane on the first restart lap, the car had moved considerably ahead. This did not help Briscoe move forward, but he lost valuable ground during the last stage. In spite of this, he believed that he was driving the most suitable car in the race besides SVG.&quot;We just needed that final stage restart to go more our way. You know, track position got flipped and the 88, the 1, and myself all started there in the mid-pack. And I mean, before we even got to the bus stop in the first lap of that restart, the 88 was probably six spots ahead of me in the 1. And we just got stuck and could not get by that big pack of cars in front of us. And this, you know, allowed the 88 to be so far ahead. When the cycle finally started, it kind of put us behind the eight balls,&quot; said Briscoe.&quot;So, yeah, at the end, you know, I don't know obviously what he had, but I felt like I was for sure second best car. But it's hard to say if we would have been able to start up there together, you know, what we would have had. Yeah, overall, another really good run for our Bass Pro Shops Toyota and go on to the next one,&quot; he further added.The 2025 season of the NASCAR Cup Series has also been incredible with the amazing pace and performance by Chase Briscoe, who is piloting No. 19 Toyota on behalf of the Joe Gibbs Racing since he took over the place of Martin Truex, Jr. During the season-opening, he started the season strongly on pole position and finished fourth at Daytona 500; this was short-lived as NASCAR refused to award him any points, but he was reinstated following an appeal win. Briscoe also showed qualifying competence, locking the poles in various races during the season (including the Coca-Cola 600), and in three straight pole victories in Crown Jewels races, becoming the first to do so since Jimmie Johnson. The win at the Pocono raceway brought him his first win in Joe Gibbs Racing and his place in the playoffs.Chase Briscoe breaks down his string of near-misses after another solid day in Iowa Chase Briscoe showcased his impressive speed once again at the Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup Series race held at Iowa Speedway on August 3, 2025. Despite starting on pole for the sixth time in the 2025 season, Briscoe finished a close second behind William Byron. Byron managed his fuel perfectly in the final laps, running on fumes but holding off Briscoe's late charge to secure his second win of the season. Briscoe acknowledged Byron's outing by saying [via Speedway media]:&quot;I don’t know. Sonoma we were just – nobody had anything for SVG , and then Dover I definitely felt like I could have eventually won that one if I was a little more aggressive, and then today I felt like I was kind of the second best there at the end. It just kind of died there at the end of the run.&quot;This near-miss at Iowa was part of a recurring pattern for Briscoe as he has finished runner-up in three of the last four races, demonstrating strong race pace but falling short of converting his high qualifying efforts into wins.