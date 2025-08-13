"Why is this a problem?" Insider sees silver lining in Notre Dame QB race between Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr

Notre Dame saw two of its quarterbacks move on-Riley Leonard declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, while Steven Angeli transferred to Syracuse. Their departures have turned the quarterback race in South Bend into a heated two-man competition between Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr.Elsewhere, Alabama officially named Ty Simpson its starting QB on Tuesday, and several other programs have also settled on their starter with less than three weeks until kickoff. But Marcus Freeman is still clueless about his QB1.However, ESPN’s Greg McElroy views the situation positively.&quot;Why is this a problem?&quot; McElroy asked. &quot;This to me is a great thing. Competition at the quarterback spot is ideal. Now in a perfect world, would you love for a guy to lock it down, leave no doubt and go on to win the Heisman trophy? Of course, but having competition at the spot is really healthy.&quot;And it allows you to know even more that in the event, which a guy gets banged up, the next guy having gone through this competition throughout the fall is going to be very well positioned to step right in and not skip a beat.&quot;Carr was expected by many to be the clear starter, especially after Notre Dame lured him away from his Michigan's roots. Minchey was often viewed as a “second-tier” option, but his strong play has made the race for the starting job ahead of the Aug. 31 season opener against Miami far more compelling.McElroy gave Minchey a slight advantage against Miami, noting the Hurricanes’ ability to pressure quarterbacks and praising Minchey’s mobility.&quot;If the mistakes continue to happen the way they've happened for CJ Carr, do not be surprised at all if Kenny Minchey becomes the starting quarterback for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, at least in week one against Miami,&quot; McElroy added.In January, Athlon Sports’ Bryan Driskell predicted that if Minchey wins the job, he could rush for 300-400 yards this season.Insider gives an update on Kenny Minchey vs. CJ Carr battleDuring training camp, Marcus Freeman expressed interest in observing how both CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey perform within offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock’s system.According to Pete Nakos of On3, the quarterback competition remains extremely tight.&quot;One source told On3 this past week that it is neck-and-neck with no clear separation,&quot; Nakos reported. &quot;Minchey has the most college experience and more experience practicing in Mike Denbrock's system with Carr sidelined last year and that could prove to be a difference-maker when Marcus Freeman makes a decision.&quot;Minchey has appeared in three games over two seasons, recording 16 passing yards, 12 rushing yards and one touchdown.