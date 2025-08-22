“Will be deeply missed”: Jeff Gordon pens heartfelt note on the tragic passing of Humpy Wheeler

The NASCAR family, along with Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon, mourned the loss of Charlotte Motor Speedway President H.A. “Humpy” Wheeler. Wheeler, a Pixar voice actor and NASCAR icon, was 86 at the time of his demise.Gordon paid homage to the great promoter through a heartfelt post on X, formerly Twitter. According to the four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Wheeler showed a lot of support to Gordon back when he was starting his career as a young NASCAR driver.Resonating the same through his post, Gordon wrote,“I was lucky to be one of the countless young drivers Humpy Wheeler supported as I made my way in NASCAR. He was a true promoter who always put the fans first. Everything with Humpy was larger than life, and his passion for the sport and its people will never be forgotten. He was a friend for many years and will be deeply missed.”Wheeler’s cause of death was natural, as stated by his family on Thursday, August 21. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones at the time of his passing.If it weren’t for Wheeler, tracks like Daytona and Charlotte would have never witnessed the thrill of night races. Charlotte Motor Speedway, which happens to be the home of the crown jewel event, the Coca-Cola 600, released a statement reminiscing about the fallen legend.“Charlotte Motor Speedway was blessed to have a leader in Humpy Wheeler who can only be described as ONE of a kind,” the statement read. “For more than 30 years, Humpy was a promoter’s promoter at Charlotte Motor Speedway.”Wheeler spent 33 years as the President of the North Carolina-based racetrack. Needless to say, Wheeler’s loss is indeed irreplaceable.Jeff Gordon explains his stance on horsepower debate, says increasing it would not fix it allCranking up the horsepower or simply bolting on softer tires would not fix every issue that the drivers have been facing with the NextGen car, Jeff Gordon said in a Barstool Sports podcast. Well, it might help at certain tracks, but in most, it will only increase the cost.“If we thought as a team adding horsepower, adding softer tires, was going to be the fix-all ... it's not,&quot; Jeff Gordon said. &quot;Adding horsepower, I think, at certain tracks like the mile tracks and half-mile tracks, I like -- I think we’re too glued to the race track right now.”“Adding as much power as I think maybe it takes would do two things: number one, cost, I hate bringing up cost, but we’re talking about components that won’t last. Not just in the engine. So that’s one. And then the other is, it might make the cars harder to drive and the drivers like it more but that doesn’t mean that it’s going to be a better race,” he added.Furthermore, Jeff Gordon explained that despite Goodyear’s best efforts, softer tires do not necessarily mean more fall-off, which the drivers usually ask for. The way he saw it, NASCAR needs tires with more grip, which will wear off after running their expected course.