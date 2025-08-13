Will Power counting on Fernando Alonso's contacts for non-IndyCar options amid contract uncertainty

Two-time IndyCar champion, Will Power, has shed light on Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso's contacts amid his uncertain future with Team Penske for 2026. Power has yet to sign a contract extension.

In January 2025, Power joined forces with Fernando Alonso's A14 Management. The company was jointly launched by Alonso and Oriol Servia (former racing driver).

Power has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since the 2008 season. He has so far amassed over 280 race starts and has put on board 45 victories, 108 podiums and 71 pole positions, alongside his two Drivers' championships (2014 and 2022).

Will Power does not know what the future holds for him. Amid the uncertainty, he recently showed up on the Speed Street podcast (EP-186) and talked about Fernando Alonso's contacts in motorsports to continue his racing career. He said:

"Yeah, Oriol has been great. Yes, yes, he's very good. He knows me well... and it's just allowed me not to focus on anything but the driving. Not going to do much anyway until after the season. But yeah, he has a lot of contacts and yeah and Alonso has a lot of contacts in work as well. So if I happen to go over there, you got teams over there. So yeah, that's kind of the reason I did it." (58:15 onwards).

Interestingly, Will Power secured Team Penske's first Grand Prix of the 2025 IndyCar season in last week's Grand Prix of Portland.

"A big win for the whole team": Will Power on Portland victory

While Will Power has been left a bit helpless by Team Penske with regard to the lack of clarity regarding his contract situation, Power cut an upbeat figure following last week's IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland race win.

He shed light on how the team has had a rough year because of unfortunate circumstances. Via IndyCar's official website, the 44-year-old said:

"I think it’s just a big win for the whole team. We’ve had a rough year, and it’s not really because we’ve been off the pace. It’s just been unfortunate circumstances. It was a good, hard-fought win. Stoked. I’ve had a great career with Verizon and Penske, so I’ve really, really enjoyed winning for the guys and everyone I’ve worked with for a long time. It’s awesome."

Will Power is easily one of the best drivers on the modern IndyCar grid. After the first 15 rounds in the 2025 season, he is the lead Team Penske car in the Drivers' standings with 342 points.

Power is in sixth place in the standings, whereas his teammates Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden are not even in the top ten.

