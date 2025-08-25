Will Power suspects foul play from Chip Ganassi Racing after Kyffin Simpson angers Team Penske drivers in Milwaukee

Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power has claimed he suspects something fishy courtesy of the Chip Ganassi Racing team in regard to his on-track incident in Milwaukee with Kyffin Simpson. Power has also made it known that Simpson also upset Josef Newgarden via his on-track antics.

Simpson was fighting it out on the racetrack with Power on lap 105 when he pushed him off the racing line (while maintaining his position on the inside) and onto the marbles at the oval track. This ultimately led to a crash with the barriers and an unfortunate DNF.

In line with this, Will Power has questioned whether Kyffin Simpson was specifically told to race in the way he did in the 250-lap race. Via a post-race interaction with Frontstretch, the Team Penske driver added:

"We come out on new tires, and I went into two on the first lap and Kyffin, I went low and he drove me all the way down, and then, I thought well, I'll go high this time, next time around, and then he drove me up and all the way into the marbles touched the wall." 0:12 onwards.

He added the following:

"I don't know man, I don't know. I mean, I think Josef is gonna be pretty mad at him just looking at it. Just looking at what he did to Josef there. Similar thing. I don't know whether he is told to do that by his team to help Palou, but, it's pretty rough." 0:55 onwards.

After 16 rounds of the 2025 IndyCar season, Will Power is currently in eighth place in the drivers' standings with 347 points. Kyffin Simpson, on his end, is way down in P18 with 250 points.

"Nothing has changed": Will Power on IndyCar Penske future for 2026

While Will Power did not have the best of outings during the 2025 Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250, he has a few other things to worry about as well. The veteran driver has yet to sign a contract extension with Team Penske for 2026, and this was brought up during the Milwaukee race weekend.

In line with this, the 44-year-old made it clear that he'll have concrete talks with Roger Penske. He said (via Tony Donohue on X):

"I mean at the end of the day, what is it, a week left, basically close to a week. Roger called me after Portland. He said 'Let's talk it out after Sunday and you know see where everything stands'. I keep getting asked the same question. Nothing has changed. He told me that after Detroit."

Will Power has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2008. He has so far amassed 43 wins, 102 podiums, and 65 pole positions.

