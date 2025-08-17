  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • “With ZERO turnovers!!! One of the best games”: Fans impressed as Kaleena Smith breaks her own assist record in 21-point piece

“With ZERO turnovers!!! One of the best games”: Fans impressed as Kaleena Smith breaks her own assist record in 21-point piece

By Nonyelum Ossai
Published Aug 17, 2025 17:23 GMT
The Overtime Select Championship Game - Source: Getty
The Overtime Select Championship Game - Source: Getty

Five-star recruit Kaleena Smith broke her own record in a recent Overtime Select game, which sparked reactions from basketball fans. Smith recorded 15 assists, along with 21 points, three steals, and two blocks to help ISO World defeat Cold Hearts and advance to the Overtime Select 2 championship game.

Ad

After the game, held on Saturday, Overtime Select shared an Instagram post that included Smith's stats and a highlight clip showcasing the California native's impressive assists.

"Kaleena has the prettiest assist package I’ve ever seen 🤩🔥," the post was captioned.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans took to the comment section to hype Smith's incredible skills on the court.

"So unselfish!! She makes every one of her teammates better. Love her💜💪🏼," a fan wrote.
"Cookn💪🏾💪🏾," another fan wrote.
"Best vision in the country!" A fan commented.
"With ZERO turnovers!!! One of the best games ever played at Select," another fan commented.
Fans react to Kaleena Smith&#039;s assist record at Overtime Select 2 game on IG. Image via @overtimeselect
Fans react to Kaleena Smith's assist record at Overtime Select 2 game on IG. Image via @overtimeselect

Here are more comments by fans on Smith's performance in the game against Cold Hearts.

Ad
"So tough🔥🔥 she that one!" A fan commented.
"🏀🏀🏀❤️❤️❤️👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," another fan commented.
"Kaleena is the real deal 👏," a fan wrote.
"PG1," another fan wrote.
Fans react to Kaleena Smith&#039;s assist record at Overtime Select 2 game on IG. Image via @overtimeselect
Fans react to Kaleena Smith's assist record at Overtime Select 2 game on IG. Image via @overtimeselect

Kaleena Smith ranked no. 1 player in 2027 class

Ontario Christian's rising junior, Kaleena Smith, popularly known as Special Kay, has been ranked as the No. 1 player in the class of 2027, according to 247Sports. Smith, a point guard for Ontario Christian High School in Southern California, averaged 23.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.1 steals to help her team become one of the top five programs in the country.

Ad
"Smith is so smooth with the basketball in her hands," 247Sports Director of Women's Basketball Scouting Brandon Clay told CBS. "Her ability to make plays and dictate the pace cannot be overstated. Smith's poise and presence are at a different level than her peers."

Smith was named the 2023-2024 Girls Basketball MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year and was selected for the 2024 USA Women's U17 National Team. The 16-year-old also earned tournament MVP at the 17U 3Stripes Select Basketball Girls Circuit (3SSB) championship in South Carolina.

She is the first high school basketball player to sign a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with sportswear brand Adidas. Smith has reportedly received offers from top college basketball programs, including UConn, South Carolina, USC, UCLA, and LSU.

About the author
Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

Know More
Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications