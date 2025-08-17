“With ZERO turnovers!!! One of the best games”: Fans impressed as Kaleena Smith breaks her own assist record in 21-point piece

Five-star recruit Kaleena Smith broke her own record in a recent Overtime Select game, which sparked reactions from basketball fans. Smith recorded 15 assists, along with 21 points, three steals, and two blocks to help ISO World defeat Cold Hearts and advance to the Overtime Select 2 championship game. After the game, held on Saturday, Overtime Select shared an Instagram post that included Smith's stats and a highlight clip showcasing the California native's impressive assists.&quot;Kaleena has the prettiest assist package I’ve ever seen 🤩🔥,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans took to the comment section to hype Smith's incredible skills on the court.&quot;So unselfish!! She makes every one of her teammates better. Love her💜💪🏼,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Cookn💪🏾💪🏾,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Best vision in the country!&quot; A fan commented.&quot;With ZERO turnovers!!! One of the best games ever played at Select,&quot; another fan commented.Fans react to Kaleena Smith's assist record at Overtime Select 2 game on IG. Image via @overtimeselectHere are more comments by fans on Smith's performance in the game against Cold Hearts.&quot;So tough🔥🔥 she that one!&quot; A fan commented.&quot;🏀🏀🏀❤️❤️❤️👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Kaleena is the real deal 👏,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;PG1,&quot; another fan wrote.Fans react to Kaleena Smith's assist record at Overtime Select 2 game on IG. Image via @overtimeselectKaleena Smith ranked no. 1 player in 2027 classOntario Christian's rising junior, Kaleena Smith, popularly known as Special Kay, has been ranked as the No. 1 player in the class of 2027, according to 247Sports. Smith, a point guard for Ontario Christian High School in Southern California, averaged 23.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.1 steals to help her team become one of the top five programs in the country.&quot;Smith is so smooth with the basketball in her hands,&quot; 247Sports Director of Women's Basketball Scouting Brandon Clay told CBS. &quot;Her ability to make plays and dictate the pace cannot be overstated. Smith's poise and presence are at a different level than her peers.&quot;Smith was named the 2023-2024 Girls Basketball MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year and was selected for the 2024 USA Women's U17 National Team. The 16-year-old also earned tournament MVP at the 17U 3Stripes Select Basketball Girls Circuit (3SSB) championship in South Carolina. She is the first high school basketball player to sign a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with sportswear brand Adidas. Smith has reportedly received offers from top college basketball programs, including UConn, South Carolina, USC, UCLA, and LSU.