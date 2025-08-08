Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2025 Results: Asher Hong dominates the senior division, Stephen Nedoroscik experiences heartbreak | Day 1

Day 1 of the highly anticipated 2025 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships concluded on Thursday, August 7. The championship will continue until Sunday, August 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Several prominent gymnasts, including Stephen Nedoroscik and Hezly Rivera, are headlining the event.

Ad

Day 1 of the event featured men's 16 and 17 junior divisions and the men's senior divisions. The gymnasts competed in several events, including floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, parallel bars, horizontal bar, and more. The junior 16 division witnessed incredible performances from various gymnasts, including Evo Gym's Jakson Kurecki, who topped the all-around chart on the first day of the championships.

Kurecki earned the highest score of 14.361 points in the Horizontal Bar event. He also earned the second-highest points in the rings and pommel horse events. The Junior 17 division witnessed Salto's Maksim Kan at the top of the all-around event, as he earned a score of 13.691 points. He also earned the first position in the pommel horse event with a score of 14.374 points.

Ad

Trending

Stanford's Asher Hong dominated the senior division. He earned the top all-around score of 85.585 points and second-place finishes in the floor exercise, rings, and parallel bars.

The first day of the championships also witnessed some heartbreak, including Stephen Nedoroscik, one of the favorites coming into the championships. However, he couldn't earn a podium finish in the pommel horse event, as he registered a score of 14.200, ending up in the fifth position.

Ad

Here is the entire result of all three divisions executed on day 1 of the 2025 US Gymnastics Championships.

Results of day 1 of the 2025 US Gymnastics Championships

Let's look at all the results of Day 1 of the 2025 US Gymnastics Championships. Here are the standings of the gymnasts who earned their place in the top five positions after delivering stunning performances in all the events.

Men's Division - Junior 16

Ad

Jakson Kurecki - 77.564 Cooper Gunderson - 75.738 Hunter Egan - 74.590 Jivan Jimeno - 72.962 Peyton Boerner - 72.944

Men's Division - Junior 17

Maksim Khan - 78.427 Hunter Simpson - 76.067 Lincoln Dubin - 74.340 Ori Reilly - 73.000 Ty Herzing - 72.703

Men's Senior Division

Asher Hong - 85.585 Fuzzy Benas - 81.105 Colt Walker - 81.058 Frederick Richard - 79.852 Joshua Karnes - 79.700

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More