Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2025 Results: Asher Hong dominates the senior division, Stephen Nedoroscik experiences heartbreak | Day 1

Day 1 of the highly anticipated 2025 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships concluded on Thursday, August 7. The championship will continue until Sunday, August 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Several prominent gymnasts, including Stephen Nedoroscik and Hezly Rivera, are headlining the event.
Day 1 of the event featured men's 16 and 17 junior divisions and the men's senior divisions. The gymnasts competed in several events, including floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, parallel bars, horizontal bar, and more. The junior 16 division witnessed incredible performances from various gymnasts, including Evo Gym's Jakson Kurecki, who topped the all-around chart on the first day of the championships.
Kurecki earned the highest score of 14.361 points in the Horizontal Bar event. He also earned the second-highest points in the rings and pommel horse events. The Junior 17 division witnessed Salto's Maksim Kan at the top of the all-around event, as he earned a score of 13.691 points. He also earned the first position in the pommel horse event with a score of 14.374 points.
Stanford's Asher Hong dominated the senior division. He earned the top all-around score of 85.585 points and second-place finishes in the floor exercise, rings, and parallel bars.
The first day of the championships also witnessed some heartbreak, including Stephen Nedoroscik, one of the favorites coming into the championships. However, he couldn't earn a podium finish in the pommel horse event, as he registered a score of 14.200, ending up in the fifth position.
Here is the entire result of all three divisions executed on day 1 of the 2025 US Gymnastics Championships.
Results of day 1 of the 2025 US Gymnastics Championships
Let's look at all the results of Day 1 of the 2025 US Gymnastics Championships. Here are the standings of the gymnasts who earned their place in the top five positions after delivering stunning performances in all the events.
Men's Division - Junior 16
- Jakson Kurecki - 77.564
- Cooper Gunderson - 75.738
- Hunter Egan - 74.590
- Jivan Jimeno - 72.962
- Peyton Boerner - 72.944
Men's Division - Junior 17
- Maksim Khan - 78.427
- Hunter Simpson - 76.067
- Lincoln Dubin - 74.340
- Ori Reilly - 73.000
- Ty Herzing - 72.703
Men's Senior Division
- Asher Hong - 85.585
- Fuzzy Benas - 81.105
- Colt Walker - 81.058
- Frederick Richard - 79.852
- Joshua Karnes - 79.700