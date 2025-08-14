“You drivers are tough”: WWE legend Mick Foley channels Rocky Balboa, cites Niki Lauda in a heartfelt video message for NASCAR star Connor Zilisch

Retired American professional WWE wrestler Mick Foley recently shared a pep talk video for NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch after his incident at Watkins Glen International. During his session, Foley cited former Formula One Champion Niki Lauda's example and channeled his inner Rocky Balboa, motivating the latter with a quote.Zilisch secured his sixth win of the 2025 season at Watkins Glen International, but got injured during celebrations. He broke his collarbone as he climbed over his #88 Chevy at the Victory Lane, and his left foot got stuck in the window net, leading him to slip and fall on the concrete awkwardly. He required surgery, and a metal plate was used to stabilize the bone. Furthermore, the scan of his head and neck revealed no injuries.Reflecting on Connor Zilisch's fall, Mike Foley shot a motivating video for the Xfinity Series driver. He took former F1 Champion Niki Lauda's fire incident as an example and stated:&quot;I can't really tell you how to take a bump from a car, but I can tell you you will be back behind the wheel as soon as you possibly can, because you drivers are tough.&quot; [01:01 onwards]&quot;That's right. Now I say this is someone who did some pretty, pretty impressive things as far as toughness go, but in that one, Nikki Lauda, caught on fire, like, and he was, like, visibly burned, badly and he was back in his car, like, in a couple weeks. Incredible, the dedication that people, that people put in. So I am wishing you the very best. I know you work hard. This is a very unlikely injury for someone who puts it all on the line and then he gets injured in such an odd way, but I know you'll be back. You'll be better than ever.&quot;Foley concluded with a quote from Rocky Balboa:&quot;Life's not about how hard you can hit. Life's about how hard you can get it and keep getting it up and moving forward. That's how winning it's done.&quot; [02:10]Connor Zilisch currently leads the Xfinity Series points table with 823 points to his credit. Additionally, he has six wins, 14 top-ten finishes, 12 top-five finishes, and five pole positions in 22 starts this season. Also, he led 547 laps with an average start of 6.995.&quot;Sometimes, it’s good to get a few weeks off and reset&quot;: Connor Zilisch opened up about his first injury of the seasonNASCAR prodigy Connor Zilisch came back to the racetrack at the BetMGM 300 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2025, after his Talladega Superspeedway injury. During a post-race interview, Zilisch shared his experience of his two-week break.The 19-year-old got caught up in a wreck on the final lap of the Talladega race after making contact with his friend and rival, Jesse Love. The impact sent him into the outside walls, resulting in a back injury. Following the same, Zilisch sat out the Texas Motor Speedway race while Hendrick Motorsports Ace Kyle Larson substituted for him and took home the win.After his two-week break, Connor Zilisch made a solid comeback at Charlotte Motor Speedway and qualified in P2 for the race. Reflecting on the same, Zilisch stated (via X):“I felt really good. Sometimes, it’s good to get a few weeks off and reset. Really proud of this group. We had a really good car today. Just came up a little bit short, but we’ll go get them next week at Nashville and see what we can do there.”Connor Zilisch wrapped up stage one in P2 and fell one spot in stage two, finishing behind the defending champion Justin Allgaier. Ultimately, Hendrick Motorsports star driver William Byron took home the win, while Zilisch ended the 205-lap event in P2.