Ranking the 7 NASCAR races that drew the biggest TV audiences in 2025

In 2025, NASCAR found itself not just roaring on the track but quietly winning a different kind of race, the one for viewers’ attention across a fragmented media landscape. From historic venues to modern streaming debuts, the NASCAR Cup Series offered compelling action that drew millions of eyeballs.

Based on average TV viewership numbers from January through August, here’s a countdown of the seven NASCAR races that drew the largest television audiences this season.

#7. Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 - Source: Getty

History was made with this one: NASCAR’s first-ever Prime Video broadcast. The Coca-Cola 600, one of the sport’s most iconic endurance races, averaged 2.72 million viewers, impressive for a streaming debut.

More than the number itself, this race represented NASCAR’s willingness to meet fans where they are: increasingly online, increasingly mobile and still hungry for Memorial Day weekend tradition.

Trackhouse Racing team driver Ross Chastain won the iconic race, holding back a charging William Byron in second.

#6. Phoenix Raceway

Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Source: Getty

The spring race at Phoenix marked a key test for NASCAR’s popularity on cable, and it passed with flying colors. Pulling 2.82 million viewers, it was the second-most-watched cable NASCAR race of 2025. The short-flat layout and strong storylines made this a standout even without playoff implications.

This race marked Christopher Bell's third consecutive victory in the season, with him leading 105 laps during the Shriners Children's 500.

#5. Las Vegas

Cup Series Pennzoil 400 - Source: Getty

Las Vegas delivered the highest cable viewership of the year, drawing 3.01 million fans on FS1. With a surprisingly competitive field and long green-flag runs, the race showed that even intermediate tracks can shine, especially when the stakes are high early in the season.

The race was won by Josh Berry, who led 18 laps throughout the race, racing for the Wood Brothers Racing team.

#4. Talladega Superspeedway

Cup Series Jack Link's 500 - Source: Getty

One word: chaos. That’s what draws fans to Talladega, and 2025 was no exception. Averaging 4.3 million viewers, the spring race at the sport's fastest track delivered pack racing, multi-car wrecks and a photo finish. It’s the kind of unpredictable entertainment that keeps fans glued to their screens, wondering who will survive the final lap.

Austin Cindric clinched the victory during the Jack Link's 500 race, keeping Kyle Larson at bay and winning by a margin of just 0.056 seconds.

#3. COTA – Circuit of The Americas

Cup Series Echopark Texas Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Road courses haven’t always been top-tier ratings earners for NASCAR, but 2025 broke the mold. The COTA race attracted 4.13 million viewers, massive for a non-traditional oval. With international-style racing, late restarts and a tight finish, it seems even fans who prefer left turns were down for a little road course drama.

Christopher Bell again took victory in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, with William Byron finishing in the runner-up position.

#2. Atlanta Motor Speedway

Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 - Source: Getty

Atlanta is quickly becoming one of the Cup Series' new darlings. The spring race pulled in 4.59 million viewers on FOX, its best showing in years. The superspeedway-style pack racing kept fans on edge and proved that Atlanta’s transformation into a high-speed chess match was a winning move for entertainment value.

Christopher Bell won the Ambetter Health 400 race after leading just one lap.

#1. Daytona 500

Cup Series DAYTONA 500 - Source: Getty

No surprises here. The Great American Race remains the sport’s crown jewel, not just in prestige but in pure viewership. Averaging 6.76 million viewers on FOX, the 2025 Daytona 500 was the most-watched NASCAR event of the year. Even with a brief weather delay, fans stayed locked in for the drama, crashes and a thrilling late-race shootout.

The race was won by Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron by a margin of just 0.113 seconds.

