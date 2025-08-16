Breaking down 5 game-changing rumors about NASCAR’s 2026 Cup Series season

NASCAR is preparing to release its 2026 Cup Series schedule, but the lineup is already surrounded by speculation and changing details. Several reports from RACER, The Athletic, Sportsnaut, and other outlets point to major changes that could reshape the season.

Ad

Here's a breakdown of the five biggest rumors and how they could alter the Cup Series in 2026.

Mexico City likely dropped from the 2026 schedule

Shane Van Gisbergen celebrates on the podium after winning the Cup Series Mexico alongside second place driver Christopher Bell and third place driver Chase Elliott - Source: Imagn

One of the biggest questions is whether NASCAR will return to Mexico City after its Cup debut in 2025. Early signs suggest the answer is no. The city is a co-host of the FIFA World Cup from June 11 to July 5, 2026, which directly overlaps with NASCAR’s summer races. The logistical challenge of holding two large international events at the same time appears insurmountable.

Ad

Trending

Even though NASCAR signed a multiyear deal with Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, scheduling around the World Cup has proven impossible. Discussions about a spring date or pairing with another event fell apart over sanctioning issues and freight concerns. NASCAR EVP Ben Kennedy told reporters,

“We’re very hopeful to be back here in the future,” but admitted the series cannot commit to a return in 2026.

Ad

The move would cut NASCAR’s only international Cup event. This would leave an opening in the calendar that must be filled domestically.

Chicagoland Speedway positioned for july return

Cup Series driver Alex Bowman reacts after winning the Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway - Source: Imagn

Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois, looks ready to rejoin the Cup schedule with a date around July 3–5. According to Sportsnaut and Slicks and Sticks, this would fill the gap left by Mexico City and land right after back-to-back West Coast events in San Diego and Sonoma.

Ad

The 1.5-mile oval last hosted a Cup race in 2019, when Alex Bowman won on its multi-groove surface. The track’s racing style is seen as a good match for the Next Gen car. Reports note that Speedway Motorsports, which owns the facility, supports a long-term return.

Infrastructure upgrades are expected, with Dale Earnhardt Jr. estimating $5–10 million needed for pavement and pit-road improvements. Still, the potential fan turnout and Chicago market value make the move appealing for NASCAR.

Ad

San Diego–Sonoma back-to-back road course stretch

Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen (88) reacts after winning the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway - Source: Imagn

NASCAR plans to streamline travel in June 2026 with a consecutive West Coast swing. The new San Diego street race, June 19–21, will be followed by Sonoma Raceway, June 26–28.

Ad

The plan reduces freight costs and gives teams a more manageable schedule. San Diego’s track on Naval Base Coronado will feature tight turns and walls similar to other street courses.

Sonoma, returning to the schedule for the first time since 2022, offers a challenge with heavy braking zones and elevation changes. By staging two different road courses back-to-back in California, and also position the races for strong mid-season TV ratings with its new broadcast partners.

Ad

All-Star Race shift, Dover In, North Wilkesboro to points

Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) celebrates winning the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway- Source: Imagn

According to The Athletic and Sports Illustrated, NASCAR is weighing a move that could dramatically alter two historic tracks. The All-Star Race may head to Dover Motor Speedway in May 2026, which would mark the end of North Wilkesboro’s recent All-Star run.

Ad

Because both tracks are under Speedway Motorsports, shifting the race is straightforward. Dover would host in daytime due to restrictions near Dover Air Force Base, while North Wilkesboro would finally gain a points-paying Cup race for the first time since 1996.

Drivers and fans have long hoped for Wilkesboro’s full return to the regular season. Its strong All-Star turnouts suggest that NASCAR is ready to make it happen.

NASCAR's second off weekend and calendar adjustments

Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) kisses the bricks Sunday, July 27, 2025, during the Brickyard 400 - Source: Imagn

Teams will likely get a second in-season break in 2026. Alongside the traditional Easter weekend, reports point to another pause in early August after the Brickyard 400. Crew fatigue and equipment wear have been concerns for years, so this addition will be welcome.

Meanwhile, several races are rumored to shift: Darlington could move to March, Richmond to May, and New Hampshire is expected to leave the postseason again, returning to a summer date. NASCAR’s first five races, Daytona, Atlanta, Circuit of The Americas, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, are set to remain unchanged.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.