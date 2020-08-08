10 Most Engaging Sports Entities on Facebook You May Want to Check Out

In an age when online viewership of any multimedia entity has increased due the extraordinary circumstances we currently live in, it is interesting to note how sports properties in particular have been impacted.

If you’ve ever wondered what the top performing sports properties in the world are, in terms of interactions, social media data analytics provider, Socialbaker, has taken the time to share their insights.

The firm recently released an infographic titled, Top 10 Most Engaging Sport Profiles on Facebook Worldwide. Data captured was between January 1 and June 30, 2020. The results may or may not surprise you.

In any case, you may want to check these Facebook pages out.

1. Manchester United

The most popular professional football team in the world, Manchester United, takes the top spot.

2. ICC - International Cricket Council (ICC)

Advertisement

The ICC is the world governing body of cricket, a sport immensely popular in India, Australasia, the UK, and southern Africa.

3. Liverpool FC

Another famous professional football club, based out of Liverpool, England, that competes in the Premier League.

4. LaLiga

It’s the top professional football division of the Spanish football league system.

5. Real Madrid C.F.

A Spanish professional football club based in Madrid, hence the name. Again one of the most popular teams in the world.

6. FC Barcelona

Cross-country rival to Real Madrid, FC Barcelona is also one of the most popular professional football clubs in the world.

7. Chelsea Football Club

An English professional football club based in Fulham, London that competes in the Premier League.

8. ONE Championship

The only Asian sports property on the list, and the only one to represent martial arts. ONE Championship has millions of followers in Asia and around the globe.

9. NBA

The world’s premier professional basketball league, featuring one of the world’s most popular sports.

10. UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League is an annual club football competition organised by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).