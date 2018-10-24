10 Biggest money-making Professional Sports Leagues

We love sports and they are varied to suit our diverse sporting human interests. Some of us are into football, others are into motor racing, some fancy car racing and the list can be endless. Each sporting league needs a professional touch for it to be well organized as well as increase its chances of becoming a commercial success.

The following leagues are the world’s biggest professional sports league in terms of revenue generated. From baseball to ice hockey, we have it all covered. Read on to see if your favourite professional sports league is big on making money.

#10 Formula One (Auto Racing)

Speed racing seems to be reaping huge revenues.

Sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), Formula One is single-seater auto racing’s epitome. Since its inaugural season in 1950, The Formula One World Championship has managed to be the world’s premier form of racing. Grands Prix are the series of races that make up a Formula One season. The series of races are held worldwide on Formula One ready circuits and public roads.

A points system is used to evaluate the results of each race and determine the two annual World Championships. Of all the road racing cars in the world, F1 cars are undoubtedly the fastest regulated.

Formula one may be raced out majorly in Europe but the league does have an International touch as 11 of the 21 races in the 2018 season were conducted outside Europe. Formula One’s revenue as of 2017 was at € 1.83bn.

#9 UEFA Champions League (Association football)

Europe's ultimate football competition.

Organized by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the UEFA Champions League is an annual continental club football competition contested by top division European clubs. Though it is ninth-placed, the UEFA Champions League is regarded as one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world.

The league is contested by the various national league champions across Europe together with some of the runners-up of some of Europe’s strongest UEFA national associations. In case you didn’t know, the world’s most watched annual sporting event is none other but the UEFA Champions League final.

Over the 2016-17 season, the UEFA Champions League generated revenue worth €2.09 bn.

