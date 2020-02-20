11 Indian athletes provisionally suspended by NADA for failing doping test

What’s the matter?

Several athletes were tested for doping in December by the National Anti-Doping Agency, which announced earlier today that 11 of the athletes failed the test and have been provisionally suspended. Among those suspended is a wrestler who has competed in senior World Cups and a former national boxing medallist.

In case you didn’t know

Last year, 156 athletes in 19 sports failed drug tests as per NADA, making it the highest count ever in Indian sports history.

The heart of the matter

Roublejit Singh Rangi had won a bronze medal at the 2015 Junior Asian Championship. He has also represented India in many other Freestyle Wrestling events.

Rangi tested positive for THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), a cannabinoid which can potentially improve performance. WADA, in 2011, had noted that “athletes who smoke cannabis or spice in-competition potentially endanger themselves and others because of increased risk-taking, slower reaction times and poor executive function or decision-making.”

Rangi has accepted his provisional suspension which is effective from February 6. Boxer Divya Pawar too has been provisionally suspended after she tested positive for higenamine which is against NADA’s guidelines.

What’s next?

India should keep a strict check on dope cheating. And to do that, their first proposal should be to have their own testing laboratory. WADA suspended the National Dope- Testing Laboratory (NDTL) six months ago for non-compliance and currently, India sends their samples to a laboratory in UAE.