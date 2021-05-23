2021 Tokyo Olympics to go ahead as per plan despite backlash

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics are now set to go ahead as per the postponed dates that were decided last year - from 23 July to 8 August 2021.

The Summer Olympics were initially scheduled to take place between 24 July and 9 August 2020. The sporting extravaganza was postponed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In such uncertain times, the decision to go ahead with an event of such a scale has resulted in severe backlash from all over the world. Most notably, the Olympics have faced considerable opposition from Japanese citizens. This is at a time when the pandemic is nowhere near abating.

2021 Tokyo Olympics will not be postponed again says IOC

The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Coordination Commission recently conducted the 11th and final meeting for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

It has now become clear that the Summer Olympics will go ahead as per schedule despite facing backlash. IOC President Thomas Bach said his entire team has now become delivery-focused.

As per Olympics.com, during the meeting, Bach said:

"The athletes from all around the world are grateful to Japan for its diligent preparations, and are looking forward to safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games where they can finally shine.”

During the all-important meeting, it was also revealed that 75 percent of residents of the Olympic Village have either secured vaccination or are already vaccinated. That figure is expected to be well over 80 percent once the Games begin.

The meeting was chaired by John Coates, Vice President of the IOC. As per Olympics.com, at the conclusion of the meeting, Coates informed:

"With the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games just over two months away, we are now fully in operational delivery mode. After nearly eight years of hard work and planning, the finish line is within touching distance. It is a testament to the hard work of the Tokyo 2020 organizers."

Majority of Japanese population against hosting of 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Coates was recently on the receiving end of harsh criticism for his recent remarks. When a Japanese reporter asked the IOC Vice President whether the Olympics will go ahead even if the emergency situation continues to prevail, he responded by saying:

"Absolutely, yes!"

As per the various polls, around 80 percent of the Japanese population still want the 2021 Tokyo Olympics postponed or canceled. Japan has reported over 7 lakh Covid-19 cases and more than 12,000 deaths have been attributed to the deadly virus.

Strict measures are being taken to ensure the safety of all stakeholders as per the IOC. There are stringent restrictions on the number of athletes entering Japan. There will also be constant health monitoring and a pre-decided code of conduct for all athletes to follow.

Regardless, the IOC has certainly raised eyebrows after their rigid stance on sticking to the schedule this time around.

WATCH: The Tokyo Olympics will go ahead even if the city is under a state of emergency due to COVID-19, International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates said, underscoring the challenges facing organizers of the pandemic-hit Games https://t.co/4zMwaVgGf0 pic.twitter.com/VEk2B4TB9E — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) May 21, 2021

What's next for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics?

The International Olympic Committee has the controlling power over the fate of the global event.

It is almost certain that the Summer Olympics will indeed be going ahead. The final countdown for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics is now on.