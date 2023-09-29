2023 Asian Games 3x3 Basketball: India vs China, preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

India and China are scheduled to meet in the men's round-robin Pool C encounter during the 2023 Asian Games at the Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court in Hangzhou.

India's men's basketball team is off to a promising start in the Asian Games, currently positioned in the second spot in the points table. Despite their 14th rank in the world, they have demonstrated their mettle by securing victories in their first two matches against Malaysia and Macau. Their victories were hard-fought, defeating Malaysia with a score of 21-12 and Macau with a 20-16 margin.

On the other hand, China's men's basketball team has also started their Asian Games campaign on a strong note, winning their initial two matches against Macau and Malaysia.

They currently lead the points table, edging ahead of India by a narrow 0.5-point margin in average points through their first two matches. China's third-ranked world ranking showcases their basketball prowess, and they enter the match against India as favorites.

India vs China Match Details

Date & Time: September 29, 2023, 05:20 pm IST

Venue: Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court, Hangzhou

India vs China Head-to-Head

In the head-to-head clashes between India and China in 3x3 basketball, these two teams have met on two occasions. In both encounters, China exhibited its dominance, securing victories with scores of 21-13 on April 1, 2023, and 22-15 on October 27, 2017.

China's consistent performance underscores their proficiency in this format of the game against their Indian counterparts. As they meet again, India will be determined to challenge China's supremacy and aim for a different outcome, setting the stage for an exciting rivalry on the 3x3 basketball court.

Matches Played: 2

India: 0

China: 2

India vs China Squads

China

Lu Pengcheng, Liu Yuxuan, Zhao Jiaren, Zhou Yanxu

India

Lokendra Singh, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, Princepal Singh, Pranav Prince

India vs China Starting Lineup

China

Lu Pengcheng, Liu Yuxuan, Zhao Jiaren

India

Lokendra Singh, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, Pranav Prince

India vs China Prediction

In the upcoming 3x3 basketball match between India and China, both teams have shown their mettle in Round Robin Pool C, securing victories in their initial two matches.

India, currently ranked 14th globally, has exhibited resilience and skill by defeating Malaysia and Macau with scores of 21-12 and 20-16, respectively. On the other hand, China, ranked 3rd in the world, has also started strong, winning both of its matches.

The closely matched performances of these two teams in terms of average points and their undefeated status in the tournament add an extra layer of anticipation to their clash. While China boasts a higher world ranking, India's impressive showings hint at the possibility of an intense and closely contested match.

Match Prediction: China to defeat India in the Men's Round Robin Pool C match of Asian Games 2023.

Where to watch

The India vs China Asian Games match will be streamed live on Sony LIV. The match will also be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels.