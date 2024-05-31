3 coaches who have coached in every season of UTT so far

As Ultimate Table Tennis gears up for its fifth season, anticipation mounts for the event slated to unfold from August 22 to September 7, 2024, in Chennai. The air is electrified with excitement as fans, players, and organizers eagerly await the action-packed tournament.

This year, the addition of two more franchises from Jaipur and Ahmedabad brings the total to eight teams. With preparations in full swing and team drafts completed, numerous coaching and staff changes have occurred across franchises.

In this article, let's look at three coaches who have coached in every season of UTT so far.

Trending

#1 Sachin Shetty

Sachin Shetty is one of the most successful head coaches in UTT history. In the first season, he coached RPSG Mavericks, and in the second season, he led Dabang Delhi TTC to win the title. The Delhi franchise defeated Falcons TTC in the finals.

In the third season, he continued with Dabang Delhi TTC, leading them to a runner-up finish after losing to Chennai Lions. Last season, he coached Bengaluru Smashers. Now, he is returning to Dabang Delhi TTC to collaborate once again with foreign head coach Vesna.

#2 Vesna Ojstersek

Vesna Ojstersek, also one of the most successful coaches in UTT history, initially coached Oilmax Stag Yoddhas but faced challenges during her tenure there. In the subsequent season, she took the reins at Falcons TTC, guiding them to a runner-up finish, narrowly losing to Dabang Delhi in the finals.

In the 2019 season, she assumed the coaching role for Dabang Delhi TTC, where they finished as runners-up, falling short against Chennai Lions. Last season, she coached Bengaluru Smashers.

Now, she is making a return to Dabang Delhi TTC for the upcoming season.

#3 Francisco Santos

Francisco Santos has been in the UTT circuit for all five seasons, renowned for his exceptional coaching and tactics. He was the coach of Falcons TTC in the inaugural season in 2017, leading them to victory by defeating Shaze Challengers in the finals.

In season 2, he coached Maharashtra United, followed by Puneri Paltan in season 3, and U Mumba in season 4. Unfortunately, he was unable to replicate the success he achieved in the first season. He is now set to take the helm with the new franchise Ahmedabad SG Pipers for the upcoming season.