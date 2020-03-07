4 major sporting events affected by the coronavirus

A spectator at the Nottingham Forest v Millwall championship game

The fast spreading virus has now affected over 100,000 people, killing almost 3500 of them across 97 countries as suggested by the latest reports. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested the spread as deeply concerning. The COVID-19 is spreading across countries at an alarming rate. Along with many other aspects, the outbreak has also affected various global sports events.

Before we start our list of the major sporting events that have been postponed because of the coronavirus, let us have a look at some other events that didn't make the list but are as important as the ones on it.

Many European leagues including Serie A will be having matches without any fans for a month or so. In addition to this, 10 Serie A matches have been postponed too. AFC Cup matches along with many 2022 World Cup Asia qualifiers have also been postponed. Some Davis Cup and Fed Cup matches featuring Asian players have also been either moved or postponed. Three golf tournaments with a combined prize pool of more than $5 million have also been cancelled.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is also facing a risk of getting pushed further. The event is set to take place from July 24 till August 9, 2020. There hasn't been any official statement yet, but the possibility of delay is increasing exponentially. If we talk about cricket, the Indian Premier League is all set to kick start on March 29, but with several positive tests across the country, the schedule may get affected.

On that note, let's commence the list.

#1 Table Tennis World Championship

Table Tennis action during Olympics.

The 2020 World Table Tennis Championships were scheduled to be held in Busan, South Korea from March 22-29. But following the news about the positive cases of the virus in Busan, the International Table Tennis Association (ITTA) has decided to postpone the event. Thus far, the event has been postponed to take place from June 21-28. Increasing seriousness of the epidemic can further push the dates.

The Championships involve events for both men and women. There are a total of 72 teams each in men and women competitions. Around 3000 athletes and team officials from about 130 countries are participating.

