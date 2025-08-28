5 best NASCAR Xfinity Series road course drivers in 2025 ft. Connor Zilisch

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season has been a rollercoaster ride, with multiple drivers stepping up to showcase their talents. On more than one occasion, multiple drivers emerged as winners multiple times to establish their authority in the series across ovals and road course races.

Ad

In today's article, we will delve deeper into five such drivers who performed at their very best in road course races, as NASCAR moves to Portland up next, for another road course outing:

#5 Austin Green

Austin Green is in fifth place in the list with an average finish position of 12 at road courses. While the statistic is not hugely impressive, it is still enough to get him to the top five.

Ad

Trending

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Austin Green (32) navigates around Turn 7 during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Sonoma Raceway - Source: Imagn

ven though Green has an impressive road course statistic, his regular-season performance is far from brilliant. He is currently in 35th place in the regular season championship with 115 points after seven races.

Ad

#4 Sam Mayer

Haas Factory Team's Sam Mayer is in fourth place with an average finish position of 10.6. The HFT driver, who has been impressive in the ovals, however, has far less brilliant statistics when it comes to the road courses.

Sam Mayer (41) and crew members celebrate after the NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250 on Aug. 2, 2025, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa - Source: Imagn

Despite this, Mayer is in the top four. Mayer's regular season championship has been brilliant so far, as he is in third place with 840 points after 24 races. The HFT driver has a win, 12 Top 5s, 15 Top 10s to his name, with 7.667 as his average start position, and 9.333 as his average finish position.

Ad

#3 Sammy Smith

With 8.0 beside his name, Sammy Smith is in third place in the average road course finish list. As NASCAR moves to Portland for the Xfinity Series race, he will look to improve on his statistics.

Xfinity Series driver Sammy Smith (8) during The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Race - Source: Imagn

Currently, Smith is in ninth place in the regular season championship with 648 points after 24 races. He has a win, five Top 5s, and 13 Top 10s to his name, with an average start position of 10.833 and an average finish position of 13.625.

Ad

#2 Austin Hill

Richard Childress Racing's star driver, Austin Hill, is in second place on the list with 5.4 as his average road course finish. Smith has three wins under his belt, and some impressive finishes at road course races in Mexico City, Chicago, among others.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Austin Hill (21) races during the Mission 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International - Source: Imagn

Hill is currently in fifth place in the regular season championship, with 716 points after 23 races. He has three wins, 10 Top 5s, and 13 Top 10s to his name. Hill's average start position has been 8.87, and his average start position has been 13.217.

Ad

#1 Connor Zilisch

The star JR Motorsports driver, Connor Zilisch, is at number one on the list, who has an average finish position of 2.0. With seven wins to his name in total, the 19-year-old driver took the NASCAR Xfinity Series by storm.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch (88) drives several laps during stage one of the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

Currently, Zilisch is in second place in the regular season championship with 863 points after 23 races. He has 13 Top 5s and 15 Top 10s to his name, and an average start position of 6.696 and an average finish position of 9.13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.