5 nations which have won only one Olympic medal

To become an Olympian is a matter of great pride for an athlete. Once an athlete is an Olympian the next aim is to win the Olympic medal.

While the USA, the Soviet Union, and Germany lead in the all-time medal table, winning medals in thousands, 24 nations have only been able to fulfil that dream once.

Here we look at five nations who have won only one Olympic medal and the story of the athletes who made their country proud at the biggest sporting spectacle.

Kosovo

Kosovo or the Republic of Kosovo is a Southeastern European country. Kosovo’s Olympic Committee, the National Olympic Committee (NOC), was formed in 1992 and officially established in 2003. But NOC received official recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) only in 2014. The country was first represented at a Summer Games only at the Rio Olympics in 2016. The eight athletes who represented Kosovo across five sports were: Alpine Skiing, Athletics, Road Cycling, Judo, Shooting, and Swimming.

Kosovo won its first Olympic medal when Judoka Majlinda Kelmendi clinched gold at the Rio Games. For London Olympics 2012, Majlinda Kelmendi was forced to represent Albania, and a request for Kosovo’s athletes to compete in London as Independent Olympic Athletes was declined. But young Majlinda Kelmendi exited the Games early as she lost in Round of 16. After the London games, Majlinda Kelmendi got offers from many countries but she and her coach turned the offers down and the two decided to prepare for the next games.

In Rio, Majlinda Kelmendi carried Kosovo’s flag and led the small team at the Olympic ceremony. A confident and experienced Majlinda Kelmendi this time made her way to the final of women’s 52kg. In the final she was up against 2015 world champion Odette Giuffrida. Her experience of fighting against Odette Giuffrida perilously showed as she emerged victorious. She has been crowned champion in her weight class of 52kg at all levels of the competition. Majlinda Kelmendi’s gold has inspired a whole young generation in Kosovo to learn Judo.

Jordan

Jordon’s National Olympic Committee was formed in 1957 and it got its official recognition from the IOC in 1963. However, it took 17 more years for the country to participate in its first Summer Olympics. But since the Moscow Olympics in 1980, Jordan has participated in every edition of the mega event.

The country has seen limited participation, as only 61 athletes have represented the country in 12 sports: archery, track & field athletics, boxing, equestrian, fencing, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, and wrestling.

Jordon’s first moment of glory at the Olympics arrived when Ahmad Abughaush, a 20-year-old student, clinched gold in Taekwondo at the Rio Games. Ahmad Abughaush beat Russia’s Alexey Denisenko in men’s 68kg category to clinch Jordon’s first ever medal at the Olympics.

After Ahmad Abughaush’s gold medal the sport has started flourishing in Jordan. Children from numerous refugee camps across the country are now learning the sport. Taekwondo is helping these kids reap the benefits in the form of fitness, sport, self-defence, self-belief and self-esteem.

Cyprus

Cyprus’ National Olympic Committee came into existence in 1974 and got its recognition from the IOC in 1979. The country made its summer Olympic debut in 1980. The country has participated in every Olympics since then. The country has seen 121 athletes participate in 14 sports: Alpine Skiing, Archery, Artistic Gymnastics, Athletics, Cycling Mountain Bike, Cycling Road, Judo, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Sailing, Shooting, Swimming, Tennis, Weightlifting and Wrestling.

Cyprus’ only medal at the Olympic Games was won at London.

Pavlos Kontides made Cyprus proud when he won a silver medal in men’s one person Dinghy. Pavlos Kontides is one of the best sailors in the world. In the previous Olympics, Pavlos Kontides had finished 13th in his event. But finishing 13th only motivated Pavlos Kontides to win a medal the next time around. Pavlos Kontides’ medal turned everything around in Cyprus. It gave people hope. Pavlos Kontides’ achievement motivated sparked a change and put the country on the sailing map. Pavlos Kontides is a superstar in Cyprus.

Outside the Olympics, Pavlos Kontides won world championships in 2017 and 2018. He has also been named Cyprus Athlete of the Year for 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Guatemala

Guatemala has been participating in the Olympics since 1932 but its National Olympic Committee came into being in 1946 and got its official recognition a year later. Over the years, Guatemala has seen 240 sportspeople participate in the following events: Alpine Skiing, Artistic Gymnastics, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Canoe Slalom, Cross Country Skiing, Cycling Road, Cycling Track, Equestrian, Fencing, Football, Judo, Modern Pentathlon, Rowing, Sailing, Shooting, Swimming, Taekwondo, Weightlifting, and Wrestling.

At London Olympics 2012, Guatemala won its first and only medal to date. Erick Barrondo won silver in the men’s 20km walk to make his country proud. Ahead of the Olympics Erick Barrondo was in top form. He broke the national record in the 20km event in 2010. A year later he finished among the top 10 in the world, at the World Athletics Championships in Daegu, Republic of Korea. He then clinched gold at the 2011 Pan-American Games.

“I will feel like the happiest man in the world if tomorrow a Guatemalan leaves a gun or a knife and goes to the stadium to put on some tennis shoes and start playing sports." Erick Barrondo told a newspaper in 2016.

Togo

The west African country of Togo gained its independence in 1960. Its National Olympic Committee was constituted in 1963 and the IOC gave it official recognition in 1965. Togo made its first appearance at the Olympics in 1972. The country missed the 1976 and 1980 Olympics because of boycotts, but the country has been ever present at all the Summer Games since then. Only 42 athletes from Togo have participated in the Olympics across the following events: Alpine Skiing, Athletics, Boxing, Canoe Slamon, Cross Country Skiing, Cycling Road, Judo Rowing, Swimming, Table Tennis and Tennis.

The country’s only medal at the Summer Olympics was won at Beijing Olympics 2008 when Benjamin Boukpeti finished third in the K-1 kayak slalom canoeing event to win a bronze medal. Benjamin Boukpeti was born in France. He fell in love with the sport at an early age.

In 2003 Benjamin Boukpeti decided to represent Togo at the Olympics as his father was a Togolese. Benjamin Boukpeti qualified to represent Togo for the first time at the Athens Games. There he finished 18th in the final of the K-1. But four years later Benjamin Boukpeti was not only the flag bearer of Togo at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Games but also the country’s only medal winner. Benjamin Boukpeti won the bronze medal in the K-1.

