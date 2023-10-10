5 records broken by Indian athletes at the Asian Games 2023

India sent its largest contingent ever of 655 athletes to the 19th edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, and the athletes came back with a haul of 107 medals that included 28 golds, 38 silvers, and 41 bronze, making it the country’s best performance at the Games.

The Asian Games 2023, held from September 19 to October 8, not only saw Indian athletes winning medals but also breaking several national, Asian, and world records in the process. Here is a look at five of the many records that were shattered by Indian athletes at the Asian Games 2023.

5 records rewritten at the Asian Games 2023

#5. Palak Gulia set a new Asian Games record in 10m air pistol:

Palak Gulia, Image Courtesy- Twitter

The 17-year-old sensation, Palak Gulia, set an Asian Games record score of 242.1 points in the women's 10m air pistol event, securing a gold medal. The Indian shooter smashed the previous record, which stood at 240.3, set by Chinese athlete Wang Qian in Jakarta in 2018.

#4. Sift Kaur Samra smashed the 50m rifle 3 positions world record:

Sift Kaur Samra, Image Courtesy- Twitter

Sift Kaur Samra showcased an outstanding performance in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event with a world record score of 469.6 points. The Indian shooter not only won gold but also, in the process, broke the world record, Asian record, and Asian Games record. Samra obliterated the previous record, which stood at 464.7.

#3. Age No Bar for Glory: Sanjana Bathula and Jaggy Shivdasani became the youngest and oldest Indian athletes to win medals at the Asian Games:

Sanjana Bathula made history as the youngest Indian to win a medal at the Asian Games when she clinched the bronze in the women's speed skating 3000m relay event at the mere age of 15 years, three months, and 11 days.

On the other end of the age spectrum, Jaggy Shivdasani became the oldest Indian to secure an Asian Games medal at 65 years, seven months, and 20 days. He was part of the men's bridge team that won the silver medal in Hangzhou.

#2. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar set two world records at the Asian Games:

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Image Courtesy- Twitter

The Indian men's 10m air rifle team of former world champion Rudrankksh Patil and Olympians Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Divyansh Singh Panwar set a new world record score of 1893.7 points and also secured the gold medal in the 10m air rifle event.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar also played a part in the gold medal win for the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team, setting yet another world record with a score of 1769.

#1. Aditi Gopichand Swami and Jyothi Surekha Vennam's new Asian Games record:

Jyothi (left) and Aditi, Image Courtesy- Twitter

In the women's compound archery competition, Aditi Gopichand Swami showcased her skills by breaking the Asian Games record not once but twice with her impressive scores of 149. Jyothi Surekha Vennam equaled Aditi's record later in the competition. Jyothi went on to win gold, while Aditi won the bronze medal in the women’s compound archery individual event of the Asian Games 2023.

The Asian Games 2023 witnessed some historic performances and record-breaking achievements by Indian athletes, and the list of records rewritten by them was nothing short of extraordinary. These records serve as a testament to India's rise on the international sporting stage, and the nation is hopeful that the athletes will continue to perform at the level they did in Hangzhou.