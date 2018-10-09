5 Sports Biopics Indian fans are eagerly waiting for

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 38 // 09 Oct 2018, 13:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De India' was the film which set the ball rolling for Indian sports biopics

When one is a fan of Bollywood and Sports, there is nothing more satisfying than watching a sports biopic -- which is a concoction of both in one. The trend of making sports biopics has picked up lately and there are many more in the pipeline. Some of these films -- such as Chak De India, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dangal, Dhoni, Iqbal, Mukkabaaz, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Soorma -- have been huge box office hits. These films are critically acclaimed and our loved by the mass audience as well as any they have an earthiness about it.

Grit, determination, perseverance, hard work, sweat, motivation, inspiration -- these are some of the words that come to mind when we think about sports biopics.

We take a look at some of the upcoming sports biopics that are sure to ignite an array of emotions when they release:

#5 83

Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev

You guessed it right! This movie will be based on the Indian Cricket team's heroics during the 1983 cricket World Cup when they lifted the coveted trophy for the first time. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing Kapil Dev. The film will be directed by Kabir Khan and is slated to release in September 2019 but the exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Abdul Quadir Amin are the other actors who have been roped in for the film but it is unclear as to whose role they will be playing. The shooting of the film is already underway and in full swing. The opening scene will be of the Lord’s Stadium in London -- the place where history was made.

#4 Untitled biopic of Saina Nehwal

The normal shoot has begun but the badminton scenes will be shot next year as they require a more training

Saina Nehwal is one of the most decorated Indian badminton players of all time. She has also been in the limelight lately as reports are rife that she will be tying the knot with fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap later this year.

The 28-year-old ace Indian shuttler has an Olympic Games Bronze to her name in addition to multiple other medals such as Bronze (in 2017) and Silver (2015) at BWF World Championships, Gold medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games and Bronze medal at 2018 Asian Games amongst many others. It is only time before a biopic is made on her.

Director Amole Gupte with Shraddha Kapoor

Indian actress Shraddha Kapoor has been roped in to play Saina's role and has already gone intensive training sessions in order to prepare herself for the extensive on-court scenes. Following is an Instagram post by Saina herself:

1 / 4 NEXT