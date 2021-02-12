5 Sports Where Australia Consistently medals at the Summer Olympics 

Australia has been amongst the stronger performing nations at the Summer Olympics over the years. The Australians rank 14th in terms of overall medals won - 512, which breaks down into 152 golds, 168 silvers and 192 bronze medals.

In recent times, Australia has performed consistently, placing among the Top 10 nations in the last seven editions of the Olympic Games.

Australia has also had the opportunity to host the Summer Olympics twice in its history. The first came in 1956 at Melbourne, in which they finished 3rd - their best ever showing at the Games. The second came in 2000 at Sydney - in which they finished fourth. Australia also finished fourth at the 2004 Athens Games.

Let's take a look at the top 5 disciplines in which Australia has won medals at the Summer Olympics till now (ranking based on number of gold medals won).

Australia's medal tally by sports at the Summer Olympics - Top 5

#5 - Sailing

Australia has captured 11 gold medals in sailing, as well as 8 silver and 8 bronze medals thus far.

Australia were the sailing medal leaders at the 2012 London Games, where they won 3 gold medals and 1 silver medal.

Advertisement

#4 - Rowing

Australia has captured 11 gold medals in rowing, as well as 15 silver and 14 bronze medals so far.

Drew Ginn and James Tomkins have been the most prolific medal winners for Australia in this discipline.

Tomkins' 3 golds and 1 bronze came between the 1992 and the 2004 Games while Ginn's 3 golds and 1 bronze came between the 1996 and 2012 Games.

Australia's best showing in rowing came at the 1996 Atlanta Games, during which they won a total of 6 medals (including 2 golds).

#3 - Cycling

: Gold medallist Anna Meares of Australia celebrates during the medal ceremony for the Women's Sprint Track Cycling Final on Day 11 of the London 2012 Olympic Games

Australia has captured 14 gold medals in cycling till the 2016 Summer Olympics. The nation has also won 19 silver and 18 bronze medals as of now.

Anna Meares has been the leading medalist for Australia at the Summer Olympics. Meares has won 6 medals in all, including 2 gold for her country.

#2 - Athletics

Betty Cuthbert of Australia (No.468) wins the women's 100 metres final at the Melbourne Olympics, 2nd December 1956.

Australia have captured 21 golds, along with 26 silver and 26 bronze medals in Athletics at the Summer Olympics so far.

With 4 gold medals, Betty Cuthbert has been Australia's most successful athlete at the Summer Olympics. She is followed by Shirley Strickland, who has won 3 golds (as well as 1 silver and 3 bronze).

#1 - Swimming

Ian Thorpe

Advertisement

Australia's dominant discpline at the Summer Olympics has been swimming, where they have won 60 gold medals, along with 64 silver and 64 bronze medals so far.

Swimming legend Ian Thorpe has been Australia's most successful swimmer. Thorpe has won five Olympic gold medals, the most won by any Australian. Having won three golds and two silver medals, Thorpe was the most successful athlete at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney..

Dawn Fraser is another prolific swimmer for Australia, with 4 golds and 4 silvers at the Summer Olympics. She is one of only 3 swimmers to have won the same Olympic individual event three times (the women's 10 metre freestyle).

Libby Trickett (overall 7 medals) and Murray Rose (overall 6 medals) have also won 4 golds each for Australia in swimming.