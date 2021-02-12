Swimming is one of the most high-profile and well-attended sports at every Summer Olympics. The sport also has the second-most Olympic events, with only athletics having more.

Five most successful female American swimmers in the Olympics:

In swimming, the United States have been the most dominant nation in the history of the Summer Olympics. They have won more than 500 medals, including more than 200 golds.

Let's now take a look at the 5 most successful female American swimmers at the Summer Olympics (ranking is based on the number of golds won)

#5 - Missy Franklin

Gold - 5; Bronze - 1

Missy Franklin at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

25-year-old Missy Franklin is a five-time Olympic gold medal winner. Franklin made her debut at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, where she won four gold medals and a bronze.

At the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Missy Franklin won her fifth Olympic gold medal by triumphing in the 4 × 200 m freestyle relay.

Advertisement

I am beyond blown away by this love and compassion. I have the best community in the world around me! THANK YOU💖 pic.twitter.com/iuoQDHY1lP — Missy Franklin Johnson (@missyfranklin) August 17, 2016

However, Missy Franklin announced her retirement from swimming at the end of 2018.

#4 - Katie Ledecky

Gold - 5; Silver - 1

Katie Ledecky at the 2016 Rio Olympics

23-year-old Katie Ledecky has won five Olympic gold medals in her glittering career.

Ledecky made her debut at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. She won her first Olympic gold medal in the women's 800-metre freestyle event when she was only 15 years old.

At the next Olympics in Rio de Janerio, Katie Ledecky won four gold medals and one silver. She was the most decorated female athlete of the 2016 Games.

Advertisement

#3 - Dana Vollmer

Gold - 5; Silver - 1; Bronze - 1

Dana Vollmer

33-year-old Dana Vollmer started her winning spree at the quadrennial competition at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. Vollmer won gold in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay.

At the 2012 Olympics in London, Vollmer won gold medals in the 100-meter butterfly, the 4×100-meter medley relay and the 4×200-meter freestyle relay.

She also won three medals (one gold, one silver, one bronze) at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The final of the 100m butterfly is tonight!! No matter what- I'm so proud of this journey!❤️💪🏻#mommaonamission pic.twitter.com/7dslUFcxH5 — Dana Vollmer (@danavollmer) August 7, 2016

Dana Vollmer announced her retirement from competitive swimming in 2019.

#2 - Amy Van Dyken

Advertisement

Gold - 6

Amy Van Dyken won the gold in the Women's 4 x 100-metre Freestyle Relay in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

47-year-old Amy Van Dyken, with six Olympic gold medals, is the second-most successful American swimmer in the competition's history.

Dyken won four golds at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, which made her the most successful athlete in that edition of the competition.

Amy Van Dyken was the absolute swimming star of the 1996 Olympic Games winning 4 Gold Medals.

The fourth 🥇 came on the 26th July 1996 in the Women's 50m FREE, making her the first American woman to win four gold medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games. #swimming pic.twitter.com/nPgzyirhK9 — FINA (@fina1908) July 26, 2020

She triumphed in the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly, 4×100-meter freestyle relay and 4×100-meter medley relay. She also won a further two gold medals at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney,

In June 2014, Amy Van Dyken was severely injured in an accident that left her paralysed from the waist down.

#1- Jenny Thompson

Gold - 8; Silver - 3; Bronze - 1

Advertisement

Jenny Thompson (third from left) won gold in the Women's 4x200m freestyle relay in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

47-year-old Jenny Thompson is the most successful American female swimmer in Olympic history.

Thompson has won 12 medals, which includes eight gold, between the 1992 and 2004 Olympics; Her eight gold medals came exclusively in relay events.

After retiring, Jenny Thompson went on to study medicine and completed a residency in anesthesiology, followed by a fellowship in pediatric anesthesiology.