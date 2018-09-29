5 Under-20 athletes who are taking Indian sports to another level

29 Sep 2018

We all wish to live in an idealistic society which appreciates the passion and enthusiasm of the youth but also respects the wisdom that comes with age and experience. With every passing year, new athletes arrive on the big stage as they look forward to making their mark.

2020 has the Olympic Games lined up, which means that the new generation will have many opportunities to make the nation proud and give us our 'new gen stars'. Recently we have observed some spectacular performances by young athletes of the country in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games this year.

We spoke to a few of them, let's see what they have to share with us about being India's future champions;

#1 Shardul Vihan (Shooting)

Shardul was the youngest shooter in the Indian Shooting Team for the Asian Games 2018

This 15-year-old boy turned all heads towards him after he won the silver medal at the Asian Games 2018.

"I was expecting Gold but I am really happy with the Silver."

He won Gold at the ISSF World Shotgun Championship in 2017 (Junior Team) and another Gold at the International Junior Grand Prix, Suhl in 2017.

"I started playing nationals at the age of 11, at the initial days I played cricket and badminton, later I ended up in shooting because of my dad."

During the 61st National Shooting Championship in 2017, this teenager from Meerut, hit the headlines when he shot his way to four gold medals in a row in a single day.

"I wake up at 5 am and travel a distance of 200km to train every day. I wish to win a Gold medal for India at the Olympics," Vihan opined.

#2 Divya Kakran (Wrestling)

Divya Kakran wins the bronze medal in wrestling at the Asian Games

"My father encouraged me to take up wrestling and supported me in every step of this journey."

She won a gold medal in the Commonwealth Championship held in South Johannesburg, Africa in December 2017. Kakran also won a silver medal in the Women's freestyle 69 kg event at the 2017 Asian Wrestling Championships India.

"I got a motivational drift after watching the Commonwealth Games 2010 held in New Delhi, from then there was no stopping. It's my dream to win a medal at the Olympics for India."

