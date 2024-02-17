It's a common narrative for Indians to witness their elite athletes going overseas, whether for rigorous pre-tournament training or recovery and rehabilitation following injuries. Right from Neeraj Chopra to HS Prannoy to multiple athletes across sports - the allure of going abroad has been undeniable.

However, this is a trend that could be poised for a potential change in the future, with India's unwavering significant financial commitments in sports. The latest inauguration has come in the form of Odisha's Sports Science Centre, an absolute marvel that is certain to bedazzle and captivate all who encounter it.

Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on December 11, inaugurated India's perhaps most advanced Sports Science Centre in the heart of Bhubaneswar, a sprawling and inclusive facility opened in collaboration with Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance (ABTP).

Having imported cutting-edge performance analysis and recovery machines manufactured in Italy, Germany, and the United States of America, the Sports Science Centre has left no stone unturned in making sure that the absolute best is available for the athletes who choose to visit it.

In addition to the host of High-Performance Centres that are currently underway or under the works in Odisha, the state's heavy investments in the development of sports have made it worthy of the tag of being the Sports Capital of India.

On that note, let us take a look at seven of the most impressive facilities and types of equipment at the Sports Science Centre in Odisha:

#7 Walker View & Anti-Gravity Treadmill

The Walker View in action (left) and Rishabh Pant using the anti-gravity treadmill (right). (Image Credits for Walker View: Maanas Upadhyay; for Anti-Gravity Treadmill: Rishabh Pant instagram)

The Anti-Gravity Training machine has been in the news recently, courtesy of swashbuckling Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant seen using it while he continues his rehabilitation after injury.

Used in physical therapy, the anti-gravity treadmill uses air pressure to reduce the load that is felt on the legs. It is particularly useful for athletes who are recovering from lower-body injuries where their complete body weight cannot be borne by their legs. It allows them to continue training with less pressure on their joints.

The Walker View, on the other hand, is a specialised equipment that can be used for a complete, comprehensive analysis of every movement of an athlete. From postural to the load felt on the legs to flexations and knee/hip angles - the Walker View can be used by any athlete for analysis.

In addition, Sportskeeda learned that there are currently plans for AIFF elite referees' testing at Odisha on this particular machine as well.

#6 Biomechanics Lab

The impressive camera-enabled Biomechanics lab. (Image credits: Maanas Upadhyay)

The Biomechanics Lab is a room that does not have any equipment in it but has quite an impressive structure underneath it. Equipped with 12 cameras for tracking the 3D movements of the athletes, it eliminated the need for the athlete to attach markers to his body.

Mainly beneficial for bowlers, sprinters, rowers, jumpers, and many more, this lab can calculate and display the force that's generated in each jump of these athletes while also tracking pattern movement.

#5 Kineo Multi Station

The Kineo Multi Station. (Picture Credits: Maanas Upadhyay)

The Kineo Multi Station can run multiple tests, particularly for the lower limbs of the athlete. Right from power to endurance strength - the Kineo Multi Station can give an in-depth analysis.

To put things into perspective, through the analysis, a coach or trainer can decipher whether the left leg or the right leg of an athlete needs more strength training and improvement.

An additional benefit of this is the fact that it can simulate underwater training for an athlete.

#4 Ex Body EMS

The Ex Body EMS is a full-body suit that is worn by an athlete connected to a machine that passes an electric current through the muscles. The suit has specialized sensors and transmitters that can target all the major muscles.

A session of 15 minutes with the Ex Body EMS is nearly equivalent to a workout of an hour and a half at the gym. Additionally, this aims at reducing compensation movements, which are largely done involuntarily, and ensure that there is perfect targeting.

This is particularly helpful to correct asymmetrical movement in athletes - which will take a much longer time if the athlete looks to do it in the gymnasium. During rehabilitation or during the off-season, too, athletes can use this to maintain their strength.

#3 Altitude Training Chamber

The Altitude Training Chamber at the Sports Science Centre in Odisha. (Picture Credits: Maanas Upadhyay)

The Altitude Training Chamber consists of multiple machines like a treadmill, cycling, and rowing enclosed in a room. It can simulate a low-oxygen environment, with the option to lower oxygen levels to as low as 10 percent.

To put things into perspective, it can simulate an environment where the oxygen levels will be similar to the peak of Mt. Everest. However, the saturation levels of oxygen of the athletes are monitored and kept in check at all times.

#2 Para Lab

India's biggest treadmill in the Para Lab. (Picture Credits: Odisha Sports Govt.)

Odisha has kept in mind inclusivity while building the Sports Science Centre, with a dedicated lab only for the para-athletes, boasting India's biggest treadmill which is wheelchair enabled. This treadmill can also be used by non-para athletes who train for quick direction changes like hockey and football players.

Apart from that, the Para Lab also has Brachumera - which is a testing machine for upper arm power. The lab also has a wheelchair ergometer where athletes can undergo stress testing and determine their left and right speeds.

The entire para lab will prove to be mighty effective for para-fencers, shuttlers, powerlifters, and para-athletes.

#1 Cryogenic Therapy & DreamPod

The DreamPod (left and centre) and the Cryogenic Therapy machine (right). (Picture Credits: Maanas Upadhyay)

The Cryogenic Therapy Machine and the DreamPod seem to be right out of a Sci-Fi movie. Cryogenic Therapy is an advanced recovery system, where in-house generated liquid nitrogen at -147 degrees is pumped through the machine.

The DreamPod, on the other hand, is a place of complete relaxation and recovery. Athletes typically spend 30 minutes inside the pod, which is filled with water and salts. Apart from the physical benefits of it, this helps in reducing stress and improving their mental health.