A look into Punjab’s elite sporting infrastructure that helps produce world-class athletes

Punjab has been one of the eminent states that pays attention to the development of sports in the country. It was quite evident as 32 medalists, including the team events, in India's medal overhaul of 107 medals at the 19th Asian Games this year in Hangzhou, China belonged to the state.

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor's gold in men's shotput, Middle distance runner Harmilan Bains' twin silver medals in 1500m and 800m, and rifle shooter Sift Kaur Samra's gold and silver medals were among the top performances from Punjab players at the continental event in Hangzhou.

The Punjab Sports Department is running various schemes to nurture budding athletes and it all starts from a robust infrastructure at its disposal. In July this year, Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh promised that 1000 sports nurseries will be set out. This will certainly empower the state to produce more talents on a larger scale down the line.

Let's take a look at the present facilities which boasts of Punjab's sports culture.

List of Infrastructure facilities in Punjab

Punjab has close to 100 stadiums in disciplines like hockey, football, shooting, wrestling, table tennis, boxing and swimming. It consists of multipurpose outdoor stadiums, multipurpose indoor stadiums, astro turf hockey stadiums and much more.

Multipurpose Outdoor Stadiums

1. Guru Nanak Dev Stadium, Amritsar

2. Multipurpose Stadium at Govt. College Gurdaspur

3. Multipurpose Stadium at Hoshiarpur

4. Guru Gobind Singh Multipurpose Stadium at Jalandhar

5. Guru Nanak Dev Multipurpose Stadium at Bathinda

6. Multipurpose Sports Stadium at Jalalabad

7. Nehru Memorial Govt. College Multipurpose Stadium at Mansa

8. Multipurpose Sports Stadium at Badal

9. War Hero’s Multipurpose Stadium at Sangrur

10. Saheed Bhagat Singh Multipurpose Stadium at Ferozepur

11. Guru Nanak Dev Multipurpose Stadium at Ludhiana

12. Guru Nanak Dev Multipurpose Stadium at Kapurthala

13. Multipurpose Nehru Satdium at Faridkot

14. Raja Bhalindra Singh Open Stadium at Polo Ground Patiala

15. Multipurpose Nehru Stadium at Ropar.

16. Multipurpose open Stadium at I.T.I Nawasher

17. Multipurpose Stadium at Baba Kala Mehar, Barnala

18. Guru Gobind Singh Multipurpose Stadium at Muktsar Sahib

19. Multipurpose Sports Stadium at Moonak Distt Sangrur

20. Constn. of Sports Stadium at ITI Ajnala, Distt. Amritsar

21. Upgradation of Sports Stadium at Bardwal, Tehsil Dhuri, Distt. Sangrur

22. Constn. of Sports Stadium at Adampur Distt. Jalandhar

24. Construction of Sports Stadium at Block Majri, Village Palanpur Distt. SAS Nagar

Multipurpose Indoor Halls

1. Indoor Hall for Wrestling at Amritsar

2. Indoor Hall for Badminton at Amritsar

3. Indoor Hall for Judo and Boxing at Bathinda

4. Indoor Hall for Badminton at Ferozepur

5. Indoor Hall for Badminton and Wrestling at Faridkot

6. Indoor Hall for Judo, Boxing and Badminton at Gurdaspur

7. Indoor Hall for Wrestling and Badminton at Gurdaspur

8. Indoor Hall for Gymnastic at Gurdaspur

9. Indoor Badminton Hall at Hansraj Stadium Jalandhar

10. Indoor Hall for Wrestling at Jalandhar

11. Indoor Hall for Govt. Arts and Sports College Jalandhar

12. Indoor Hall for Table Tennies at Hansraj Stadium Jalandhar

13. Indoor Hall for Badminton at Kapurthala

14. Indoor Hall for Judo, Gymnastics, Handball, Wrestling at Ludhiana

15. Shastri Badminton Hall at Ludhiana

16. Indoor Basketball (one court) at Ludhiana

17. Rink Hall for Roller Skating at Patiala

18. Multipurpose Gymnasium Hall at Patiala

19. Indoor Badminton/Squash Courts at Polo Ground Patiala

20. Multipurpose Indoor Hall for Badminton/Wrestling/Judo at Fathegarh Sahib

21. Indoor Badminton Hall at (Service Club) Ropar

22. Indoor Hall for Boxing at Sunam

23. Indoor Hall for Badminton at Malerkotla

24. Indoor Hall for Badminton at Nawashar

25. Indoor Hall for Boxing and Badminton at Mansa

26. Multipurpose Indoor Hall at Muktsar Sahib

27. Multipurpose Indoor Hall for Basketball, Badminton and Table Tennis at Moga

28. Multipurpose Sports Complex at Sector-63 Mohali

29. Multipurpose Indoor Hall at Tarn Taran

30. Multipurpose Sports Complex at Sector-78 Mohali

Hockey Stadium with Astro Surface

1. Hockey Stadium with Synthetic Hockey Surface at Sector-63,Mohali

2. Govt. Barjindra College Hockey Stadium at Faridkot

3. Govt. Rajindra College Hockey Stadium at Bathinda

4. Olympian Surjeet Hockey Stadium at Burlton Park Jalandhar

5. Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium at Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhinana

6. Synthetic Hockey Surface at Sports School Ghudha Distt, Bathinda

7. Synthetic Hockey Surface at Dashmesh Girls School village Badal Distt. Sri Muktsar Sahib

8. Hockey Stadium with Synthetic Hockey Surface at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Six-A-Side Astro Hockey Surfaces

1. Sant Giyani Gurchanran Singh ji Maharaj, Khalsa Academy Mehta Distt. Amritsar

2. Cheema Hockey Academy Shabad, Gurdaspur

3. GSG khalasa College, Gurusar Sathan, Ludhiana

4. Nursery outdoor area, Distract Sports Office, Ferozepur

5. Gobind Sports Club, KuKar Pind, Jalandhar

6. Ek-Onkar Charitable Trust , Nirmal Kutia, Sichewal, Jalandhar

7. Mehta Guru Kul Public, Senior Secondary School, Doraha, Ludhiana

8. Mata Sahib Kaur Sports & Youth Welfare Club, Jharkhar, Ludhiana

9. Garewal Sports Association , Kila Raipur , Ludhiana

10. Baba Bakala (Gurudwara), District, Amritsar

11. S.G.A.D. Govt. Girls School, Tarn-Taran

12. Baba Gurumukh Singh, Uttam Singh Senior Secondary School, Khadoor

13. Sahib, Tarn-Taran.

14. War Heros Stadium Sangrur

15. Shahid Udham Singh Hockey Club, Sunam Distt. Sangrur

16. Mata Sahib kaur, Hockey Academy Pind Jharkhar, Ludhiana

17. Govt. College Gurdaspur

18. Village Sansarpur. Distt. Jalandhar

19. Hawks Hockey Club at Ropar

Synthetic Athletic Tracks

1. Guru Nanak Dev at Stadium, Ludhiana

2. Multipurpose Sports Stadium at Village Badal Distt Muktsar Sahib

3. Sports School Ghudha Distt. Bathinda

4. Sports School College at Jalandhar

5. Sri Guru Arjun Dev Stadium at Tarn-Taran

6. War Heros Stadium at Sangrur

Shooting Ranges

1. Open Rifle Shooting Range 25 mtrs & 50 mtrs with Double Trap and skeet at Mohali.

2. 10 mtrs./Pistol/Rifle Indoor Shooting Range with Electronic Target at Mohali.

3. 10 Mtr. Pistol/ Rifle Indoor Shooting Ranges with Electronic Target at Village Badal.

4. Open 25 Mtr and 50 Mtr Rifle Range at Village Badal.

5. Open Rile Shooting Range 50 Mtrs with Double Trap and skeet at Village Talwar Near Aialy, Distt. Ludhiana.

Swimming Pools

1. Swimming Pool (50mt. Standard size), Govt. Arts & Sports College at Jalandhar.

2. Swimming Pool (25 M) at Patiala.

3. Swimming Pool (25 M) at Ropar.

4. Swimming Pool, (Standard Size 50 M) at Sangrur.

5. Swimming Pool, Malerkotla (25 M) at Sangrur.

6. Swimming Pool (25 M) at Ferozepur.

(50 Mtr Standard Size) All weather Swimming pool at Sector-63, Mohali. 8. (25 Mtr Size) All weather Swimming Pool at Sector-78, Mohali.