India at Tokyo Olympics - Manu Bhaker and Divyansh Panwar to gun for glory on 25 July

The Tokyo Olympics are almost a fortnight away now. As of now, the complete schedule of the events to be held at the quadrennial event has been released as well.

Indian archers and shooters will compete for medals on the first official day of competitions, i.e. 24 July. Likewise, weightlifting sensation Mirabai Chanu is also expected to aim for glory on July 24. Manu Bhaker, the shooting sensation, is expected to carry the mantle forward the following day, i.e. 25 July.

Manu Bhaker and Divyansh Panwar - The Young Guns in action at the Tokyo Olympics -

On Day 2, i.e., 25 July, the Indian challenge will be primarily led by the Indian shooters. The competition for the Men's 10m air rifle and the Women's 10m Air Pistol will be held the same day. This is the first edition, where neither Abhinav Bindra, nor Gagan Narang will be present.

Manu Bhaker, who has won top honors at the Youth Olympics, will be hoping to start her Olympic journey with a bang. She will be accompanied by Yashaswini Deswal at the women's 10m air pistol event.

Divyansh Singh Panwar will be accompanied by Sergeant Deepak Kumar, a veteran Air Force officer. Both will be competing in the men's 10m air rifle event.

Can Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra claim their share of history? -

The second event where India can aim for a medal is the mixed doubles event of table tennis. Though it is easier said than done, it is not impossible.

Nobody expected Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra to win a medal in this event at the Asian Games either. But they did. Likewise, who doesn't like surprises at the Olympics? If the duo make it to the Tokyo Olympics finals, history beckons them.

Mairaj Ahmad Khan to have his shot at glory at the Tokyo Olympics -

On the very same day, we have the first day of men's skeet qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics. We will have Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa in action. While Mairaj is the first ever Indian to have qualified for the competition, he has almost made it to the finals. However, he lost it in an intense shootoff.

Meanwhile, Angad is more than eager to make it count in his debut appearance. He is the rare shooter to have equaled the world record of perfect 60 shots. Both want to make sure India has another shot at glory at the Tokyo Olympics, after Athens 2004.

Complete schedule for India on Day 2 at the Tokyo Olympics -

1) Shooting - Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1

2) Shooting - Men's 10 M. Air Rifle [Qualifications to Victory Ceremony]

3) Shooting - Women's 10 M. Air Pistol [Qualifications to Victory Ceremony]

4) Field Hockey - India vs. Australia [Men's Team]

5) Boxing - Preliminaries [Men and Women]

6) Badminton - Preliminaries [Men and Women]

7) Swimming - Preliminaries [Men's 100 m. Backstroke and Women's 100 m. Backstroke]

8) Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles [Qualifications to Semifinals]

Edited by Rohit Mishra