Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra hails medal winners of Paralympic Games 2021, pens heartwarming letters

India has won eight medals in just two days - this has been a historic 2021 Tokyo Paralympics for India so far. Like every other countryman, 2008 Olympic gold medal-winning rifle shooter Abhinav Bindra is elated by the nation's achievements.

With this world-class performance, India currently stand in 34th position in the Paralympics medal tally.

It began with Bhavina Patel and Nishad Kumar's silver medals in table tennis and high jump respectively. Meanwhile, veteran discus thrower Vinod Kumar clinched a bronze for the country on August 29th.

It was a dreamy Monday morning for the entire India. With four back-to-back medals within a two hour span, it was an unprecedented performance by the athletes in Tokyo.

On August 30th Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil bagged gold in rifle shooting and javelin throw respectively, while Devendra Jhajharia and Yogesh Kathuniya won silver in javelin and discus throw events. Sundar Singh finished behind Devendra Jhajharia to win bronze in the F46 men's javelin final.

Abhinav Bindra's letter to the medal winners at the Paralympics:

Entire India and its athletes are scatterbrained by the contingent's performance. One of them is the 2008 Olympic gold medal-winning rifle shooter Abhinav Bindra. Impressed by the para-athletes, Abhinav penned down heartwarming letters to all medallists.

Devendra Jhajharia:

Two-time gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia won a silver medal this time in the Men's Javelin throw - F46 event at the 2021 Paralympic Games. He became one of India's most decorated athletes after becoming a three-time Paralympic medallist on Monday.

Abhinav congratulated Devendra on the kind of impact that he had on the not-so-mainstream sports javelin.

Avani Lekhara:

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara clinched India's first gold medal in the women's 10m AR Air Rifle Standing SH1 at the 2021 Paralympics. Not only did she win a gold medal, Avani also equalled the World Record (249.6). It was India's first gold at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

Abhinav Bindra congratulated her for enduring all the hardships and showing tackling life in the right way with sheer grit and winning gold for India.

Nishad Kumar:

High jumper Nishad Kumar clinched India's second silver medal at the 2021 edition of the Paralympics in the men's high jump T46-47 event. Kumar matched his personal best of 2.06m to win the medal.

Abhinav Bindra hailed his outstanding silver medal.

Yogesh Kathuniya:

India's Yogesh Kathuniya clinched a silver medal after throwing a distance of 44.38m in the men's discus throw F56 classification at the 2021 Paralympics on Monday.

Bhavina Patel:

34-year-old Bhavina Patel lost the match, but she scripted history by attaining a podium finish and clinching a silver medal - India's first at the Paralympics.

India's Bhavina Patel lost to China's Zhou Ying 0-3 in the Tokyo Paralympics 2021 women's singles class 4 table tennis final on Sunday at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Abhinav Bindra lauded her for confident approach after her first round defeat.

Edited by Rohit Mishra