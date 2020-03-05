AFI bars Indian campers from attending private and public functions in light of Coronavirus outbreak

The Coronavirus has reached India

What's the story?

Keeping in mind the rapid spread of Coronavirus in the world, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has issued a set of rules and guidelines which the athletes at training camps need to adhere to. While the campers have been told to follow a lot of new rules, one of the regulations bars them from taking part in public and private functions.

The background

The growing threat of Coronavirus has had a major impact on the sporting world. A lot of sports tournaments have been canceled throughout the globe because of the virus, while several players have decided to skip tournaments which were to be hosted by the nations affected by it. With more than 30 cases recorded in India thus far, AFI had no other option but to issue a list of dos and don'ts for the Indian players at the camp.

The heart of the matter

As reported by Sportstar, AFI sent out a detailed advisory on Thursday (5th March) as per which, the athletes are not allowed to go out of their camps, attend public or private functions, and have also been instructed to not train with anyone from outside the camps.

Besides that, non-campers will not be allowed to train with the campers as the organizers have allotted them a different time slot.

They have also been told to refrain from coming in contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections and have been told to wash their hands frequently.

The AFI has also told the athletes to avoid unprotected contact with farm or wild animals. Lastly, they will have to report immediately to medical centers if symptoms of flu or other sickness are noticed.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see how this new set of rules and regulations impacts the training of the Indian campers.