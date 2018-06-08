After uproar, Haryana Chief Minister puts diktat regarding athletes' income on hold

The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal, stepped in to solve the whole situation

Vinesh Phogat amongst others had voiced her frustration

What's the story?

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has asked that the controversial circular, that ordered Haryana athletes to deposit one-third of their income with the government, be put on hold.

He further stated that he has given an official order to be presented with the relevant files, in order to solve the ongoing issue. The Chief Minister's actions were a direct result of many Haryana based Sportsperson's voicing their displeasure after they were denied their full income.

In case you didn't know...

This whole controversy started when Haryana government issued an order, that all the Haryana based athletes had to deposit one-third of their income to the Haryana Sports Authority.

"One-third of the income earned by sports-persons from professional sports or commercial endorsements will be deposited with the Haryana State Sports Council, amount to be used for development of sports in the state,” the notification read.

Haryana based sportspersons such as Yogeshwar Dutt, Vinesh Phogat, and Manoj Kumar instantly voiced their disapproval of the whole situation.

The heart of the matter

After a controversial move by the Haryana government, the Chief Minister has stepped forward and offered to help the sports fraternity of Haryana.

Manohar Lal, the Chief Minister of Haryana, took to Twitter make a statement regarding the denial of full income to the state athletes. Here is the tweet:

I have asked for the relevant file of Sports Department to be shown to me & the notification dated 30th April to be put on hold till further orders.We are proud of the immense contribution by our sportspersons & I assure them of a just consideration of all issues affecting them. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) June 8, 2018

What's next?

The whole situation regarding sports in Haryana has been in turmoil for quite some time. Another incident took place a few weeks ago when the government proposed to take a cut of the prize money of as many as 22 athletes who had won medals at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

After the message by the Chief Minister, there is hope that these kinds of situations will not arise in the future.