5 Indian athletes aged above 35 at Paralympics 2021

After India's largest contingent put up a brilliant show at the Tokyo Olympics, its now time for the para-athletes to bring more glory to the nation. With the largest-ever para-athlete contingent representing India in Tokyo, medals are certainly on the agenda from the talented group this year.

Whilst all para-athletes have an inspiring story to narrate, some of them have upset the norm by defying the odds of age. In this article, we look at 5 such athletes over the age of 35 who will represent India at the Tokyo Paralympics this year.

#1 Devendra Jhajharia (Age: 40)

Devendra Jhajharia

India's most experienced and successful para-athlete, Devendra Jhajharia already has two Paralympic gold medals in his bag. Devendra won his first gold at the 2004 Athens Paralympics with a then-world record throw of 62.15 meters. He secured his second gold at Rio in 2016 after throwing the javelin at a distance of 63.97 meters.

The Arjuna awardee is now 40 years old. However, his capabilities have only grown with age. In what could potentially be his last appearance at the Paralympics, Jhajharia will keenly eye another gold medal. It would allow Jhajharia to give himself a fitting farewell from the Summer Games.

Devendra Jhajharia will be seen in action on August 30th.

#2 Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj (Age: 38)

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj is currently 38 years old and is ranked 2nd in the para-badminton category for men. The national champion is also an IAS officer (Batch of 2007) and serves as a District Magistrate in the suburban district of Uttar Pradesh.

The highest point in Suhas' career thus far has been winning gold in the Asian Para Badminton Championships. It made him the first ever serving Indian bureaucrat to represent and win a medal for the country at the international level.

Suhas will now represent the tri-colour at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021, and will keenly eye the glittering gold medal. With talent and grit by his side, it might only be a matter of days before we see history being created in Tokyo.

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj will be seen in action on September 2nd.

#3 Amit Kumar Saroha (Age: 36)

Amit Kumar Saroha

Playing his third Paralympics, Arjun Awardee Amit Kumar Saroha is India's biggest medal prospect in the men's club and discus throw events. The 36-year-old champion is an Asian Para Games gold medalist.

Amit Kumar will keenly eye a podium finish at the Paralympic Games courtesy of his strong preparation.

Amit Kumar Saroha will be seen in action on September 1st.

#4 Ekta Bhayan (Age: 36)

Ekta Bhyan

Ekta Bhyan represents India in the Women's club and discus throw events. She won gold in the Club throw event while representing the country at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta. Ekta has also played and won laurels for India in several IPC Grand Prix held in locations such as Berlin, Dubai and Tunisia.

Even though she is 36 years old, her age has only made her game stronger. Ekta is a national champion and has secured gold in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 National Para Athletics Championships.

With so many achievements already under her belt, Ekta will now look to give it her all to secure the ultimate gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic games this year.

Ekta Bhyan will be seen in action on September 3rd.

#5 Rahul Jakhar (Age: 35)

Rahul Jakhar (Image: News24)

35-year-old Rahul Jakhar is a Para Pistol Shooter. He has represented the nation in the men's 10m Air Pistol event at various Paralympic games. Ranked 8th in the world in his category, Rahul brings a vast experience with himself to the Tokyo Paralympic games.

While shooting is conventionally considered to be a young people's sport, Rahul Jakar has defied those odds. He has aged like fine wine as he continues to outperform himself everyday.

Rahul Jakhar will be seen in action on September 2nd.

Edited by Diptanil Roy