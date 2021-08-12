All you need to know about the Indian contingent for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo

After a successful campaign at the Summer Olympics, Indian athletes will next be in action at the Paralympic games held in Tokyo. India will send its largest-ever squad of 54 athletes to the games, scheduled to be held between August 25 - September 5. These participants will be competing in nine different sporting events to help India win a medal. Having participated in all the games since 1984, India has won a total of 12 medals at the Paralympics.
Rio gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu will be the flagbearer of the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony and will hope to secure another gold in the men's high jump T-63 event in Tokyo.
The Indian contingent at Paralympics in Tokyo
Archery
A total of five Indian archers have qualified for the Paralympics. Four male archers made the cut after a brilliant performance at the World Championships while Jyoti Baliyan secured her berth through a bipartite invitation.
Men
Recurve Individual
Harvinder Singh
Vivek Chikara
Compound Individual
Rakesh Kumar
Shyam Sundar Swami
Women
Compound Individual
Jyoti Baliyan
Mixed Team
Compound
Jyoti Baliyan, TBD
Athletics
The Paralympic Committee of India announced the final list of all the participants after the national trials in New Delhi.
Club throw F 51
Amit Kumar Saroha
Dharambir Nain
Discus throw F 52
Vinod Kumar
Discus throw F 56
Yogesh Kathuniya
High Jump T 47
Nishad Kumar
Ram Pal
High Jump T 63
Mariyappan Thangavelu
Sharad Kumar
Varun Singh Bhati
High Jump T 64
Praveen Kumar
Javelin Throw F 41
Navdeep Singh
Javelin Throw F 46
Sundar Singh Gurjar
Ajeet Singh
Devendra Jhajharia
Javelin Throw F 54
Tek Chand
Javelin Throw F 57
Ranjeet Bhati
Javelin Throw F 64
Sandeep Choudhary
Sumit Antil
Shot Put F 35
Arvind Malik
Shot Put F 57
Soman Rana
Women
Track: 100m T 13
Simran
Field: Club Throw F 51
Kashish Lakra
Ekta Bhyan
Shot Put F 34
Bhagyashri Jadhav
Badminton
Badminton will make its debut at the Paralympics in Tokyo. Seven Indian shuttlers will compete in four different events at the games.
Men
Men's Singles SL3
Pramod Bhagat
Manoj Sarkar
Men's Singles SL4
Tarun Dhillon
Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj
Men's Singles SL 6
Krishna Nagar
Women
Women's Singles SL4
Parul Parmar
Women's Singles SU5
Palak Kohli
Women's doubles
Parul Parmar, Palak Kohli
Mixed Doubles [SL3 - SU5]
Palak Kohli, Pramod Bhagat
Para Canoeing
Prachi Yadav is set to become India's first ever participant in the para canoeing event. The Indian secured her place after finishing eighth at the ICF Championship in 2019.
Women's VL2
Prachi Yadav
Powerlifting
Jaideep Deswal and Sakina Khatun will represent India in powerlifting. Sakina will be the country's first female weightlifter at the Paralympics. Both participants secured their place through a bipartite invitation.
Men's 65 kg
Jaideep Deswal
Women's 50 kg
Sakina Khatun
Shooting
The Paralympic Committee of India announced a list of ten shooters to represent the nation at the games.
Men's P1- 10 M Air Pistol SH1
Manish Narwal
Deepender Singh
Singhraj
Men's R1- 10 M Air Rifle standing SH1
Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar
Deepak Saini
Men's R7-50 M Rifle three positions SH1
Deepak Saini
Women
Women's P2 - 10 M AIR Pistol SH1
Rubina Francis
Women's R2-10 M Air Rifle SH1
Avani Lekhara
Women's R8- 50 M Rifle three positions SH1
Avani Lekhara
Mixed Team events
Mixed P3 - 25 M pistol SH1
Rahul Jakhar, Akash
Mixed P4- 50 M pistol SH1
Manish Narwal, Singhraj, Akash
Mixed R3 - 10 M Air rifle prone SH1
Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu, Avani Lekhara
Mixed R6 - 50 M rifle prone SH1
Avani Lekhara, Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu
Swimming
Suyash Yadav secured a place in the team via MQS while Niranjan Mukundan booked his spot through a bi-partitee invitation.
50m Butterfly S7
Niranjan Mukundan
Suyash Yadav
200 Individual Medley SM7
Suyash Yadav
Table Tennis
India will send two paddlers to the Paralympics. Both participants secured their place through the overall rankings allocation.
Individual C3
Sonalben Madhubhai Patel
Individual C4
Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel
Taekwondo
India's Aruna Tanwar secured a place in Taekwondo after receiving a bipartitite invitation.
Women's K44- 49 kg
Aruna Tanwar
