All you need to know about the Indian contingent for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo

After a successful campaign at the Summer Olympics, Indian athletes will next be in action at the Paralympic games held in Tokyo. India will send its largest-ever squad of 54 athletes to the games, scheduled to be held between August 25 - September 5. These participants will be competing in nine different sporting events to help India win a medal. Having participated in all the games since 1984, India has won a total of 12 medals at the Paralympics.

The #Paralympics medals close up.



Who wants one of these medals? How often do you think about them? #MondayMotivation #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/wK3gmLLAi9 — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 9, 2021

Rio gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu will be the flagbearer of the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony and will hope to secure another gold in the men's high jump T-63 event in Tokyo.

The Indian contingent at Paralympics in Tokyo

Archery

A total of five Indian archers have qualified for the Paralympics. Four male archers made the cut after a brilliant performance at the World Championships while Jyoti Baliyan secured her berth through a bipartite invitation.

Men

Recurve Individual

Harvinder Singh

Vivek Chikara

Compound Individual

Rakesh Kumar

Shyam Sundar Swami

Women

Compound Individual

Jyoti Baliyan

Mixed Team

Compound

Jyoti Baliyan, TBD

Athletics

The Paralympic Committee of India announced the final list of all the participants after the national trials in New Delhi.

As we celebrate @Neeraj_chopra1 ’s #gold at #Tokyo2020, let’s also remember Devendra Jhanjhariya who has won two gold medals in the same discipline (Javelin) for India at the @Paralympics !!! pic.twitter.com/szjw68rWwC — उदित UDIT (@UditSheth) August 8, 2021

Club throw F 51

Amit Kumar Saroha

Dharambir Nain

Discus throw F 52

Vinod Kumar

Discus throw F 56

Yogesh Kathuniya

High Jump T 47

Nishad Kumar

Ram Pal

High Jump T 63

Mariyappan Thangavelu

Sharad Kumar

Varun Singh Bhati

High Jump T 64

Praveen Kumar

Javelin Throw F 41

Navdeep Singh

Javelin Throw F 46

Sundar Singh Gurjar

Ajeet Singh

Devendra Jhajharia

Javelin Throw F 54

Tek Chand

Javelin Throw F 57

Ranjeet Bhati

Javelin Throw F 64

Sandeep Choudhary

Sumit Antil

Shot Put F 35

Arvind Malik

Shot Put F 57

Soman Rana

Women

Track: 100m T 13

Simran

Field: Club Throw F 51

Kashish Lakra

Ekta Bhyan

Shot Put F 34

Bhagyashri Jadhav

Badminton

Badminton will make its debut at the Paralympics in Tokyo. Seven Indian shuttlers will compete in four different events at the games.

Men

Men's Singles SL3

Pramod Bhagat

Manoj Sarkar

Men's Singles SL4

Tarun Dhillon

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj

Men's Singles SL 6

Krishna Nagar

Women

Women's Singles SL4

Parul Parmar

Women's Singles SU5

Palak Kohli

Women's doubles

Parul Parmar, Palak Kohli

Mixed Doubles [SL3 - SU5]

Palak Kohli, Pramod Bhagat

Para Canoeing

Prachi Yadav is set to become India's first ever participant in the para canoeing event. The Indian secured her place after finishing eighth at the ICF Championship in 2019.

Women's VL2

Prachi Yadav

Powerlifting

Jaideep Deswal and Sakina Khatun will represent India in powerlifting. Sakina will be the country's first female weightlifter at the Paralympics. Both participants secured their place through a bipartite invitation.

Men's 65 kg

Jaideep Deswal

Women's 50 kg

Sakina Khatun

Shooting

The Paralympic Committee of India announced a list of ten shooters to represent the nation at the games.

Men's P1- 10 M Air Pistol SH1

Manish Narwal

Deepender Singh

Singhraj

Men's R1- 10 M Air Rifle standing SH1

Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar

Deepak Saini

Men's R7-50 M Rifle three positions SH1

Deepak Saini

Women

Women's P2 - 10 M AIR Pistol SH1

Rubina Francis

Women's R2-10 M Air Rifle SH1

Avani Lekhara

Women's R8- 50 M Rifle three positions SH1

Avani Lekhara

Mixed Team events

Mixed P3 - 25 M pistol SH1

Rahul Jakhar, Akash

Mixed P4- 50 M pistol SH1

Manish Narwal, Singhraj, Akash

Mixed R3 - 10 M Air rifle prone SH1

Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu, Avani Lekhara

Mixed R6 - 50 M rifle prone SH1

Avani Lekhara, Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu

Swimming

Suyash Yadav secured a place in the team via MQS while Niranjan Mukundan booked his spot through a bi-partitee invitation.

50m Butterfly S7

Niranjan Mukundan

Suyash Yadav

Hear from PCI Secretary General Sh. Gursharan Singh how we ensured mental wellbeing of #TeamIndia Para-athletes during uncertainties brought on by the pandemic; ensuring they're rearing to go for #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics!#Praise4Para #StrongerTogether #Cheer4India #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/FnbtdiYNhB — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 4, 2021

200 Individual Medley SM7

Suyash Yadav

Table Tennis

India will send two paddlers to the Paralympics. Both participants secured their place through the overall rankings allocation.

Individual C3

Sonalben Madhubhai Patel

Individual C4

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel

Taekwondo

India's Aruna Tanwar secured a place in Taekwondo after receiving a bipartitite invitation.

Women's K44- 49 kg

Aruna Tanwar

Check out: Summer Olympics vs Paralympics: 6 major differences

Edited by SANJAY K K